紐時賞析／德國放寬安裝太陽能板規定 較去年底增10%太陽能容量

D.I.Y. Solar Panels Boom in Germany

德國人從自家陽台對抗氣候變遷

At a Berlin trade fair for sustainability, a new gadget caught Waltraud Berg’s eye — a solar panel small enough to be easily installed on the side of a balcony and then plugged into a wall socket to feed energy produced by the sun directly into her home.

在柏林一場永續性展銷會上，一個新裝置引起華特蘿德．柏格的注意。這是一塊太陽能板，小到足以輕易安裝在陽台側邊，然後連上牆上插座，將太陽產生的能源直接送入她家。

“I was absolutely thrilled to learn that such a thing even existed, that you can generate your own power and be more independent,” said Berg, a retiree who installed several panels on the south-facing balcony of her Berlin apartment by herself.

柏格是一名退休人士，獨自在她位於柏林公寓的朝南陽台安裝了幾塊面板。她說，「知道有這樣一個東西存在，我非常激動，你可以自己發電，並變得更獨立」。

Each of the lightweight panels produces only enough electricity to charge a laptop or run a small refrigerator. But in homes across Germany, they are powering a quiet transformation, bringing the green revolution into the hands of people without requiring them to make a large investment, find an electrician or use heavy tools.

每個輕量面板產生的電力只足夠為一台筆記型電腦充電，或讓小冰箱運轉。但在德國各地的家庭，他們正在驅動一場寧靜轉型，將綠色革命帶進人們手中，無需要求他們做出大量投資、尋找電器技師或使用重型工具。

“You don’t need to drill or hammer anything,” Berg said. “You just hang them from the balcony like wet laundry in Italy.”

柏格說，「你不需要鑽或敲打任何東西，你只要把它們掛在陽台上，就像在義大利晾濕衣服一樣」。

More than 500,000 of the systems have already been set up across Germany, and new laws that relaxed rules around solar panel installation have contributed to a boom in use. In the first six months of the year, the country added 9 gigawatts of photovoltaic capacity, the amount of solar power a system produces, according to the Federal Network Agency, a German regulator.

這項系統在德國各地已安裝超過50萬個，而新法放寬了關於安裝太陽能板的規定，促成了使用激增。德國監管機構、聯邦網路局表示，在今年前6個月，該國增加9百萬瓩的光電容量，即一個系統產生的太陽能總量。

“We are seeing a continuous increase in solar installations in particular,” said Klaus Müller, president of the agency. “Compared to the total capacity at the end of 2023, almost 10% more solar capacity was added. Of that, two-thirds was installed on buildings, which includes balcony systems.”

網路局局長穆勒說，「我們特別見到太陽能裝置的持續增長。相較於2023年底的總容量，幾乎又增加了10%的太陽能容量。其中，三分之二安裝於建築物上，包括陽台系統」。

As part of its push to move away from dependence on Russian natural gas, the European Union is looking to quadruple the amount of power generated through photovoltaic sources by 2030, to 600 gigawatts. Germany aims to reach one-third of that amount by the same year. This year, Germany is expected to add more solar power capacity than any other European country, according to Rystad Energy.

作為擺脫依賴俄羅斯天然氣行動的一部分，歐盟指望到2030年，讓透過光電來源發電的總量增為4倍，成為600百萬瓩。德國致力到同一年達到該總量的三分之一。根據睿諮得能源，德國今年可望比任何其他歐洲國家增加更多太陽能容量。

Some of the solar panels sold in Germany are made by European companies, but most are produced in China, whose dominance of the global industry allows it to deliver solar panels at increasingly lower costs, said Nicholas Lua, an analyst with Rystad Energy.

睿諮得能源分析師盧雅說，德國銷售的太陽能板有些是由歐洲公司製造，但大部分是在中國生產，中國在全球業界的主導地位，讓其能夠以愈來愈低的成本交付太陽能板。

文／Melissa Eddy 譯／周辰陽