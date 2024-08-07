快訊

載回小戴、麟洋一票國手！長榮機長「點名致敬」 暖心廣播逼哭眾人

聽新聞
test
0:00 / 0:00

紐時賞析／電動車銷售成長率不如預期 福特、特斯拉改變生產計畫

聯合報／ 紐時賞析
電動車銷售減少，製造商紛紛改變生產計畫，即使是主要電動車生產商特斯拉也不例外。（美聯社）
電動車銷售減少，製造商紛紛改變生產計畫，即使是主要電動車生產商特斯拉也不例外。（美聯社）

Automakers Deprioritize Electric Cars

電動車銷售減少 製造商改變生產計畫

For much of the last five years, automakers have been spending billions of dollars in a frantic race to develop electric vehicles and build factories to produce them, with expectations that consumers would flock to these new models.

在過去五年大部分時間，汽車製造商花費數十億美元投入一場瘋狂競賽，要開發電動車並建造工廠生產它們，還預期消費者會蜂擁購買這些新車型。

But in the past 12 months, the growth rate of electric vehicle sales has slowed, as some car buyers have balked at the high prices of electric cars and trucks and the hassles of charging them.

但在過去12個月，電動車銷售成長率已趨緩，因為一些汽車買家對電動車和電動卡車高昂售價及充電問題感到猶豫。

The shift in consumer sentiment is now forcing many automakers to pull back on aggressive investment plans and pivot, at least partly, back to the internal-combustion engine vehicles that still account for most new car sales and a large share of corporate profits.

消費者想法轉變，如今迫使許多汽車製造商撤銷激進的投資計畫，並至少部分轉向內燃引擎車，這類車仍占新車銷量的大部分及公司利潤的一大部分。

The latest example came Thursday when Ford Motor said it would retool a plant in Canada to produce large pickup trucks rather than the electric sport utility vehicles it had previously planned to make there.

最新的實例發生在周四，福特汽車表示將改裝加拿大一間工廠，以生產大型皮卡車，而非先前計畫在當地生產的電動跑旅車。

Ford’s move comes a day after General Motors said it expected to make 200,000 to 250,000 battery-powered cars and trucks this year, about 50,000 fewer than it had previously forecast.

福特汽車宣布採取這項措施的前一天，通用汽車表示，他們預計今年製造20萬至25萬輛電動車和電動卡車，比先前預期少了五萬輛。

“After the pandemic, there was a huge exuberance around EVs, and I think a lot of the manufacturers thought that growth was going to continue,” said Arun Kumar, a partner and managing director in the automotive and industrial practice at AlixPartners, a consulting firm. “But the reality is that’s not the case, and it’s a smart move to make sure you’re not losing market share in internal combustion.”

艾睿鉑諮詢公司合夥人兼汽車和產業實務總經理庫馬爾表示：「疫情過後，外界對電動車有巨大的熱情，我想許多製造商認為成長會持續。但實際上並沒有，確保不要流失內燃機市占率是聰明的舉措。」

Even Tesla, the leading producer of electric cars, has changed its plans because it no longer expects sales to grow 50% a year; its global sales fell 6.6% in the first six months of the year. The company has slowed plans to build an electric-car factory in Mexico and canceled a meeting in April between its CEO, Elon Musk, and the Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, to discuss a new plant in that country.

即使是主要電動車生產商特斯拉都改變計畫，因為該公司不再預期銷量一年會成長50%；其全球銷量在今年前六個月下滑6.6%。該公司已延緩在墨西哥建造電動車工廠的計畫，並取消執行長馬斯克和印度總理莫迪四月的會面，那次會面原本要討論在印度興建新廠。

文／Neal E. Boudette　譯／羅方妤

特斯拉 福特 紐時賞析 電動車 馬斯克

延伸閱讀

Hyundai IONIQ 5 N純電性能車全新到港！首批車主還有限量N銘牌加持

國產自製率稱霸業界！鴻華先進電動巴士也將導入台製馬達、電池

費半重挫逾7% 法人：台股觀察季線支撐

比亞迪攜Uber 攻自駕計程車

相關新聞

紐時賞析／電動車銷售成長率不如預期 福特、特斯拉改變生產計畫

For much of the last five years, automakers have been spendi...

科學人／泳池太淺影響泳速？水深僅2.15公尺 巴黎奧運泳池設計遭質疑

泳池的深度被認為會影響選手的速度。印第安納大學布隆明頓校區（Indiana University Bloomington）的生物物理學家斯泰格（Joel Stager）指出，泳池的深度、溝槽尺寸、泳道設計、水回流和底部設計等因素都會影響水流...

做獨一無二的自己！台大資工系副教授陳縕儂：這3大能力 AI時代必備 愈早開始培養愈好

台灣學生常有的問題，是不愛思考、想直接得到答案，陳縕儂強調，大人得鼓勵孩子多練習獨立思考，在AI時代，只要有好的思考能力，到各個領域都能有好發展。

圖表看時事／黑色星期一亞洲股災…台股暴跌1807點創紀錄 圖解台史上重大股災

台股昨（5）日暴跌1,807點、跌幅高達8.35%，權王台積電（2330）也難逃遭砍殺，盤中一度罕見觸及跌停板後打開，終場仍重挫88元，為公司歷來最大單日下跌金額，市值更銳減2.28兆元，為台股歷來個股單日市值蒸發規模最大...台積電面臨800元保衛戰 盤中一度罕見觸及跌停

紐時賞析／電商產業快速發展 物流中心成為重大汙染源

They are mammoth warehouses large enough to fit football fie...

學校教育如何因應AI所帶來的衝擊？台大機械系教授詹魁元：國際工程教育4大趨勢 都指出同一個方向

「台灣大學2023年公布校內AI指引，開宗明義第一句話就是，擁抱它、不要抗拒它。」台大鼓勵教師正面看待與善加利用，將AI視為精進教學的契機，更著重課程知識的實踐，而非單純的內容轉述。

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。