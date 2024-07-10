紐時賞析／掃蕩線上盜版行動再擴大！ 美國電影協會雇「FBI老手」任盜版獵人

Hollywood Sharpens Aim at Online Pirates

好萊塢加強掃蕩線上盜版

In recent years, Hollywood has become much better at hunting pirates. Just last week, five men were convicted of operating Jetflicks, an illegal streaming site that federal prosecutors said offered a stolen lineup of TV shows and movies that was larger than the combined catalogs of Netflix, Hulu and Amazon’s Prime Video.

最近幾年，好萊塢變得更善於追捕盜版。就在上周，5名男子因經營非法串流網站Jetflicks被定罪。聯邦檢察官說，該網站提供的盜版電視節目和電影陣容，比網飛、Hulu和亞馬遜Prime Video的目錄相加更大。

But thieves are also getting better, moving operations overseas and taking advantage of the rising popularity of streaming to steal more content.

但小偷也變得更厲害，將營運搬到海外，並利用串流日益普及來竊取更多內容。

So, entertainment companies — under pressure from Wall Street to improve streaming economics — are intensifying their anti-piracy efforts, hiring a former FBI official to lead the drive and renewing a push for federal legislation to combat online thievery overseas. The companies, which include Netflix, Disney, NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery, are expanding their piracy policing to include live sports.

因此，受到華爾街提高串流經濟價值的壓力，娛樂公司正在加強他們的反盜版努力，雇用一位前聯邦調查局官員來領導這項行動，並重新推動聯邦立法打擊海外線上偷竊。包括網飛、迪士尼、NBC環球與華納兄弟探索等公司，都在擴大他們的盜版監督，納入現場直播的運動比賽。

On Monday, the Motion Picture Association, a trade group that represents those companies and others, said it had hired Larissa L. Knapp, a 27-year veteran of the FBI, as its top pirate chaser. In her time at the bureau, Knapp served in senior positions in national security, counterterrorism, intelligence and cybersecurity. She got her start at the FBI as a special agent investigating computer hacking and intellectual property crimes and ultimately became the bureau’s fourth-highest-ranking official and highest-ranking woman.

代表這些公司和其他業者的行業組織「美國電影協會」周一表示，已雇用曾任職聯邦調查局27年的老手拉里莎．納普擔任他們的首席盜版獵人。納普在聯調局時，曾任國家安全、反恐、情報和網路安全的高層職位。她在聯調局一開始擔任特別幹員，調查電腦駭客與智慧財產權犯罪，最終成為該局第4高階的官員以及最高階的女性。

Her formal title at the Motion Picture Association will be executive vice president and chief of global content protection. Knapp succeeds Jan van Voorn, a Dutch anti-piracy expert who left in March to run IP House, a private-equity-backed startup that focuses on copyright enforcement.

她在美國電影協會的正式頭銜將是執行副總裁兼全球內容保護主管。納普接替荷蘭反盜版專家范沃恩。范沃恩在3月辭職，以經營一家私募股權支持的新創企業IP House，專注著作權執行。

The association’s anti-piracy effort is known as ACE, which stands for the innocuous-sounding Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment. Started in 2017, ACE is a coalition of more than 50 media companies around the world. Before its creation, the Motion Picture Association was completing about a dozen anti-piracy actions a year; it now executes a dozen or more actions a week. There were 1,400 illegal streaming sites in North America in 2019. The number is now closer to 200.

協會的反盜版工作被稱為ACE，是聽起來沒有攻擊性的「創意與娛樂聯盟」縮寫。2017年成立的ACE，是個全球逾50家媒體公司的聯盟。在其創立之前，美國電影協會一年完成大約12個反盜版行動，現在一周執行12個或更多行動。2019年，北美有1400個非法串流網站，現在約200個。

文／Brooks Barnes 譯／周辰陽