快訊

斑馬線未禮讓行人…立委賴士葆北巿駕車撞倒兩女 1左腳踝骨折、1頭部撕裂傷

林士傑身中11槍亡… 槍手逃亡斷點多 檢警研判計畫逾半年

三重一家3口命案 夫妻靠娘家金援 女婿疑行凶前還和岳母打招呼

聽新聞
test
0:00 / 0:00

紐時賞析／掃蕩線上盜版行動再擴大！ 美國電影協會雇「FBI老手」任盜版獵人

聯合報／ 紐時賞析
好萊塢。圖／彭博資訊
好萊塢。圖／彭博資訊

Hollywood Sharpens Aim at Online Pirates

好萊塢加強掃蕩線上盜版

In recent years, Hollywood has become much better at hunting pirates. Just last week, five men were convicted of operating Jetflicks, an illegal streaming site that federal prosecutors said offered a stolen lineup of TV shows and movies that was larger than the combined catalogs of Netflix, Hulu and Amazon’s Prime Video.

最近幾年，好萊塢變得更善於追捕盜版。就在上周，5名男子因經營非法串流網站Jetflicks被定罪。聯邦檢察官說，該網站提供的盜版電視節目和電影陣容，比網飛、Hulu和亞馬遜Prime Video的目錄相加更大。

But thieves are also getting better, moving operations overseas and taking advantage of the rising popularity of streaming to steal more content.

但小偷也變得更厲害，將營運搬到海外，並利用串流日益普及來竊取更多內容。

So, entertainment companies — under pressure from Wall Street to improve streaming economics — are intensifying their anti-piracy efforts, hiring a former FBI official to lead the drive and renewing a push for federal legislation to combat online thievery overseas. The companies, which include Netflix, Disney, NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery, are expanding their piracy policing to include live sports.

因此，受到華爾街提高串流經濟價值的壓力，娛樂公司正在加強他們的反盜版努力，雇用一位前聯邦調查局官員來領導這項行動，並重新推動聯邦立法打擊海外線上偷竊。包括網飛、迪士尼、NBC環球與華納兄弟探索等公司，都在擴大他們的盜版監督，納入現場直播的運動比賽。

On Monday, the Motion Picture Association, a trade group that represents those companies and others, said it had hired Larissa L. Knapp, a 27-year veteran of the FBI, as its top pirate chaser. In her time at the bureau, Knapp served in senior positions in national security, counterterrorism, intelligence and cybersecurity. She got her start at the FBI as a special agent investigating computer hacking and intellectual property crimes and ultimately became the bureau’s fourth-highest-ranking official and highest-ranking woman.

代表這些公司和其他業者的行業組織「美國電影協會」周一表示，已雇用曾任職聯邦調查局27年的老手拉里莎．納普擔任他們的首席盜版獵人。納普在聯調局時，曾任國家安全、反恐、情報和網路安全的高層職位。她在聯調局一開始擔任特別幹員，調查電腦駭客與智慧財產權犯罪，最終成為該局第4高階的官員以及最高階的女性。

Her formal title at the Motion Picture Association will be executive vice president and chief of global content protection. Knapp succeeds Jan van Voorn, a Dutch anti-piracy expert who left in March to run IP House, a private-equity-backed startup that focuses on copyright enforcement.

她在美國電影協會的正式頭銜將是執行副總裁兼全球內容保護主管。納普接替荷蘭反盜版專家范沃恩。范沃恩在3月辭職，以經營一家私募股權支持的新創企業IP House，專注著作權執行。

The association’s anti-piracy effort is known as ACE, which stands for the innocuous-sounding Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment. Started in 2017, ACE is a coalition of more than 50 media companies around the world. Before its creation, the Motion Picture Association was completing about a dozen anti-piracy actions a year; it now executes a dozen or more actions a week. There were 1,400 illegal streaming sites in North America in 2019. The number is now closer to 200.

協會的反盜版工作被稱為ACE，是聽起來沒有攻擊性的「創意與娛樂聯盟」縮寫。2017年成立的ACE，是個全球逾50家媒體公司的聯盟。在其創立之前，美國電影協會一年完成大約12個反盜版行動，現在一周執行12個或更多行動。2019年，北美有1400個非法串流網站，現在約200個。

文／Brooks Barnes　譯／周辰陽

FBI 好萊塢 紐時賞析 美國 電影

延伸閱讀

紐時賞析／砲彈打進家中…醫痛心加薩如「人間地獄」：留下許多被截肢者

紐時賞析／抑制網路霸凌與課堂分心 全美校園相繼禁用智慧手機、加州跟進

神鬼奇航演員 夏威夷衝浪好手裴利遭鯊攻擊喪生

神顏大爆改！韓韶禧「分手2個月整個人變了」差點認不出來　暗黑惡女上身

相關新聞

紐時賞析／掃蕩線上盜版行動再擴大！ 美國電影協會雇「FBI老手」任盜版獵人

In recent years, Hollywood has become much better at hunting...

好讀周報／飲料是大宗！超加工食品讓大腦成癮 死於心臟糖尿病機率增

美國約12%青少年對食物成癮，讓患者上癮的主要食物為糖、鹽、脂肪和添加劑含量偏高的「超加工食品」（ultraproces...

紐時賞析／極端高溫每年致49萬人喪命…2溫室氣體最大產出國也難逃危機

Poll workers. Pilgrims. Tourists on a hike.

圖表看時事／終結近14年保守黨政權！工黨大勝 一圖看懂英國會大洗牌

英國於四日舉行的國會下議院大選結果出爐，顯示政壇變天，最大在野黨工黨獲壓倒性勝利，終結近十四年的保守黨政權。英國首相官邸唐寧街十號將由中間偏左的工黨黨魁施凱爾入主...

段考不及格很正常？前三志願的學生補愈多？數學名師：理解高中生態 評估補習與否的3指標

從國中升上高中，孩子逐漸邁向獨立之路。關於補習這件事，已經不是家長逼得來的，「爸媽可以提供想法和建議，但最終決定權在孩子手上，最慢高中要將決定權交給他了。」

科學人／全球癌症年輕化 「NGS檢測」納入健保有何幫助？10大QA一次解惑

許多調查發現，目前全球癌症有年輕化的趨勢，過去認為好發在50歲以上的癌別，近幾年新增的罹癌患者年紀正逐漸下降，台灣也是如此。根據衛生福利部公佈的資料，去年10大死因的榜首為癌症，尤其是乳癌和甲狀腺癌...

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。