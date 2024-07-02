紐時賞析／砲彈打進家中…醫痛心加薩如「人間地獄」：留下許多被截肢者

‘A Hellscape’: Dire Conditions in Gaza Leave a Multitude of Amputees

「人間地獄」：加薩留下許多被截肢者

Bleeding and crying, Dr. Hani Bseso’s teenage niece Ahed called out for him as she slipped in and out of consciousness.

哈尼．布塞索醫師的十幾歲侄女艾哈德在流血與嚎哭，喊著找他時，時而清醒、時而昏迷。

A shell had ripped into their home, which had been surrounded by Israeli troops as fighting raged outside that December day. It was too dangerous to make the five-minute drive to Shifa Hospital, where Bseso, 52, worked in orthopedics.

12月那天，外面激烈進行戰鬥，一顆砲彈猛力打進他們被以色列軍隊包圍的家。到52歲骨科醫師布塞索任職的希法醫院，車程五分鐘，但是太危險。

So he grabbed a kitchen knife, scissors and sewing string — then amputated Ahed’s leg on the kitchen table, where her mother had just made bread.

所以，他抓起一把廚刀、剪刀和縫紉線，接著在她媽媽剛才做過麵包的廚房用桌上，將艾哈德的腿截肢。

“She was badly hit,” he recalled. With “no tools, no anesthetic, nothing,” he said, “I had to find a way to save her life.”

他回憶，「她傷勢嚴重」。他說，「沒有工具，沒有麻醉劑，什麼都沒有，我得找到挽救她性命的方法」。

The crude surgery was captured in a video shared widely online, a grim emblem of the agonizing choices that have been repeated countless times in a war that has ravaged Gaza Strip residents’ lives and limbs. Doctors say they have been stunned by the sheer number of amputations in Gaza, which put patients at risk of infection in a place where access to medical care and even clean water is limited.

這場粗糙的手術被錄成一段在網上廣泛分享的影像，成為蹂躪了加薩走廊居民生命與肢體的戰爭中，已經重複無數次之痛苦抉擇的殘忍象徵。醫師表示，他們對加薩截肢的數量之大感到震驚，在一個取得醫療照護，甚至乾淨水都有限的地方，這將患者置於感染的風險。

Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza has killed more than 37,000 people in the enclave, according to Gaza health authorities. The numbers do not distinguish between civilians and combatants. The war has also left an even larger number of people of wounded. Local health authorities say that number is more than 85,000 — and aid workers say that includes an outsize number of amputees.

根據加薩衛生部門，以色列對哈瑪斯的戰爭，在加薩已有超過37000人喪命。數字沒有區分平民和官兵。戰爭留下的受傷人數更多，超過85000。救助人員說，這包括特多的被截肢者。

Surgeons say the lack of supplies and the scale of the wounded have forced them to amputate limbs that elsewhere would have been salvageable. But it’s a lose-lose situation, they say, because amputations require close care and, frequently, further surgeries.

外科醫師表示，缺乏用品跟傷者規模，迫使他們截除本來能搶救的肢體。但他們說，這是一種雙輸的局面，因為截肢需要嚴密照護，而且，經常需要進一步手術。

“There’s no good options there,” said Dr. Ana Jeelani, an orthopedic surgeon in Liverpool, England, who spent two weeks at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza in March. “Everything requires follow-up that we do, and there is none.”

英格蘭利物浦的骨外科醫師阿娜．吉拉尼說，「那裡沒有好的選項」。她3月在加薩中部的阿克薩烈士醫院待了2周，「我們做的每件事都需要跟進，但沒有」。

That has led to “a hellscape full of nightmarish scenes,” said Dr. Seema Jilani, who served as a senior emergency health adviser for the International Rescue Committee, an aid group.

救助組織「國際救援委員會」資深緊急衛生顧問希瑪．吉拉尼醫師說這導致「滿是噩夢場景的人間地獄」。

There was the 6-year-old boy, covered in burns, whose foot had been severed. A girl missing both feet. A toddler whose right arm and right leg had been torn off and who appeared to be hemorrhaging. He needed a chest tube, but none were available. Nor were any stretchers — and he hadn’t been given anything for his pain.

有名6歲男孩，全身燒傷，腳已被切斷。一個女孩失去雙腳。一名幼童的右臂和右腿已被扯斷，看起來正在大出血。他需要胸腔引流管，但是沒貨。也沒有任何擔架，或止痛藥。

文／Hiba Yazbek, Bilal Shbair, Cassandra Vinograd and Abu Bakr Bashir

譯／周辰陽