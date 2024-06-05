紐時賞析／俄羅斯猛攻發電廠 烏實施「輪流停電」力保供電無虞

Faced With a Russian Onslaught, Ukraine Struggles to Keep the Lights On

面對俄國猛攻 烏克蘭力保供電無虞

As Ukraine struggles to hold back Russian advances, the country's officials say they are once again facing the formidable challenge of keeping electricity flowing as Moscow's forces increasingly strike power plants.

當烏克蘭苦於阻擋俄羅斯推進之際，該國官員表示，隨著莫斯科的軍隊不斷加強打擊發電廠，他們再度面對保持供電的嚴峻挑戰。

To conserve energy, the government has ordered nationwide rolling blackouts for Monday night, broadening the smaller regional ones that have become the norm in recent weeks.

為了節省能源，烏克蘭政府已下令周一晚間全國分區輪流停電，擴大了最近幾周已成為常態的較小地域性輪流停電。

“This is another front line in the war,” said Maxim Timchenko, the head of DTEK, Ukraine's largest private electricity company, on social media last week. He said the company's workers were engaged in a "race against time" to restore power to consumers.

烏克蘭最大私營電力公司DTEK負責人季姆琴科上周在社群媒體表示，「這是戰爭的另一條前線」。他說，公司的工人忙於「跟時間賽跑」，以恢復向用戶提供電力。

The nationwide blackout, scheduled from 6 p.m. to midnight, will affect the entire country for the first time this year, but it is unclear if it will continue past Monday.

全國性停電預定從下午6時至子夜，今年將第一次影響整個國家，但目前並不清楚是否會持續超過周一。

The winter of 2022-2023 was especially hard on Ukrainians after Russian forces struck many power plants, leaving much of the population without heat in the bitter cold. But after that, Ukrainian forces became more adept at shooting down incoming missiles and had more weapons at their disposal to do so. At least until this spring.

俄軍打擊許多發電廠後，2022至2023年的冬季對烏克蘭人格外艱難，大部分民眾在嚴寒中沒有供暖。但之後，烏克蘭軍隊變得更善於擊落來襲飛彈，也擁有更多武器可以辦到。至少直到今年春天。

As Ukrainian troops run low on weaponry, especially after the United States slowed down deliveries of arms, they have been less able to protect themselves against Russian barrages that have also become more sophisticated.

隨著烏軍武器耗盡，特別在美國放慢提供軍械之後，他們已更難保護自己，抵禦變得更老練的俄羅斯彈幕。

Stepped-up attacks by Russia are raising fears that power cuts will not only affect consumers but that they will also hurt Ukraine's defense industry when it is most needed.

俄羅斯的加強攻擊引發憂心，因為停電不只影響用戶，也會損害烏克蘭現在最需要的國防工業。

Besides imposing blackouts, Ukraine is asking for assistance from its Western partners, requesting power grid equipment and emergency electricity imports. On Sunday, Ukraine imported power from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary and Moldova.

除了強制停電，烏克蘭正要求西方夥伴協助，給予電網設備跟緊急電力進口。周日，烏克蘭從羅馬尼亞、斯洛伐克、波蘭、匈牙利和摩爾多瓦進口電力。

Ukraine is also requesting more air defense systems, especially the U.S.-made Patriot system, both to protect its electricity grid and to help it resist the Russian offensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region that started 10 days ago. Deep State, a group that analyzes combat footage and has close links to the Ukrainian army, said Sunday that Russian forces had advanced in 10 different locations in Ukraine's east and south, but had not captured any new villages.

烏克蘭也正請求給予更多防空系統，特別是美國製的愛國者系統，既保護電網，也協助抵抗俄羅斯10天前在東北部哈爾科夫州展開的攻勢。與烏軍密切聯繫的戰鬥畫面分析團體「深層政府」周日表示，俄軍已在烏克蘭東部和南部的10個不同位置推進，但沒有占領任何新的村莊。

文／Maria Varenikova, Constant Méheut and Nataliia Novosolova 譯／周辰陽