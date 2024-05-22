紐時賞析／以色列下令關閉半島電視台 控報導偏頗、煽動暴力

Israelis Seethed Over Al Jazeera Well Before Ban

以色列封閉半島電視台 凸顯雙方關係長期緊張

When Israel ordered Al Jazeera on Sunday to shut down operations there, the network had a reporter covering a government meeting in west Jerusalem, another in an east Jerusalem hotel room, a third in northern Israel to cover clashes on the border with Lebanon and a fourth in Tel Aviv.

以色列周日下令半島電視台關閉在當地營運時，這個電視台有一名記者正在西耶路撒冷報導一場政府會議，另一名記者在東耶路撒冷一間酒店房間，第三名在以國北部報導黎巴嫩邊境衝突，第四名在特拉維夫。

But the cameras stopped rolling when Walid al-Omari, the network’s bureau chief in Ramallah, in the West Bank, ordered all of them to go home. Israeli authorities descended on a room used by Al Jazeera in the Ambassador Hotel in east Jerusalem, confiscating broadcast equipment. Israeli television and internet providers cut off its channels and blocked its websites, though people were still able to find it online.

然而，半島電視台約旦河西岸雷馬拉分社主管歐馬利下令所有記者回家時，攝影機停止運作。以國當局突襲半島電視台在東耶路撒冷大使酒店使用的一間房間，沒收播報設備。以國電視和網路供應商切斷半島電視台的頻道並封鎖其網站，儘管人們仍可在網路上找到它。

Al Jazeera, the influential Arab news network, says it will continue reporting and broadcasting from the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. But its departure from Israel marks a new low in its long-strained history with a country that much of Al Jazeera’s audience in the Arab world and beyond sees as an aggressor and an occupier.

半島電視台這個極具影響力的阿拉伯新聞網表示，會繼續從加薩走廊和約旦河西岸播報新聞。但離開以色列，代表他們和這個國家長久以來緊張過往的新低點。阿拉伯世界及其他地區的許多半島電視台觀眾，認為以色列是侵略者和占領者。

The shutdown order, which lasts 45 days and can be renewed, was a break long in the making. Al-Omari said that soon after the Israel-Hamas war began in October, the network stopped using an office in west Jerusalem, saying that far-right Israelis had used intimidation tactics against the staff there.

這項為期45天且可延長的關閉電視台命令，是醞釀已久的變化。歐馬利表示，以哈戰爭去年10月爆發後不久，半島電視台就停用了西耶路撒冷一個辦事處，並稱極右派以色列人對當地員工使用威嚇戰術。

The network has played a major role in amplifying stories of the killing and suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, heightening worldwide outrage at Israel’s conduct. Many defenders of Al Jazeera argue that its work is so strong that Israel wants to intimidate and censor it.

該電視台扮演重要角色，詳盡報導加薩巴勒斯坦人遇害和受苦的故事，增強全球對以國行為的憤怒。許多半島電視台的擁護者主張，該電視台工作成果如此強大，以致以國想威嚇並審查它。

But its focus on bloodshed in Gaza has also generated controversy, with some Arab analysts saying it cheerleads for what it portrays as legitimate armed resistance to Israel, and presents commentary from Hamas officials and fighters with little critical pushback. The network is backed by the government of Qatar, which allows Hamas political leaders to live and operate in its country.

然而，該電視台對加薩殺戮的報導重點也引發爭議，一些阿拉伯分析家表示，該台擁護被其描繪為合法武裝抵抗以色列的行為，發表哈瑪斯官員和戰士的評論，且幾乎沒有批判性回應。該電視台得到卡達政府支持，該國允許哈瑪斯政治領袖在其國內生活和進行活動。

That makes it a compelling target for critics in Israel and beyond who say it is, at best, presenting a one-sided view of the war. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Al Jazeera of inciting violence against Israel and harming Israel’s security.

這使該台成為以國和其他國家批評家的顯著目標。他們表示，該台充其量只是對這場戰爭提出片面觀點。以國總理內唐亞胡指控半島電視台煽動針對以國的暴力，損害以國安全。

