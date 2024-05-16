開箱你的英文素養力／學會看英文食譜 自己來下廚

在講求效率的時代，外食變得稀鬆平常，自己下廚就變得特別！也隨著網際網路的發達，輕易就能搜尋到各國美味的食譜，當你嘗試做異國料理來體驗外國文化的同時，你是否看得懂英文食譜呢？

109年國中英語會考的題組文章22~ 24題中，提到了一種製作巧克力甜點的特別方式──bain-marie，這是一種什麼方式呢？若是不懂bain-marie，透過閱讀文章，我們是否能從中理解料理步驟，了解製作的注意事項，並順利完成甜點呢？我們也一起來進一步閱讀理解如何操作 bain-marie 吧！

在近幾年的英文素養題組中，有許多跨領域的題目，本題測驗同學在英語閱讀中，是否能釐清文章提到的每個步驟，並且透過上下文猜測字義；同學請先動動腦，自己先做題目！在動筆前，記得先看Yvonne老師的重要提示哦！

※ Yvonne老師解題技巧 先看題目再看文章，才能快速地找出關鍵字並作答 e.g. 第一題關鍵字：bain-marie / chocolate / butter / sugar e.g. 第三題關鍵字：bain-marie / water bath / mix together / 50°C / five minutes e.g. 文章關鍵字：bain-marie / water bath / pots / desserts / mix / warm water

※ 考題練習

Now I’m going to show you how to work with chocolate. I’ll do it in a “bain-marie,” or, well, some people call it “water bath.” I myself love the name “bain-marie.” To make a “bain-marie,” you need two pots, one bigger than the other. First, break the chocolate into small pieces and put them in the smaller pot. Usually when making chocolate desserts, you’ll need to mix chocolate with butter and sugar. So if you do, put them in the pot too. Now, half fill the bigger pot with warm water. Put the smaller pot over the bigger one, and start to slowly mix the chocolate, the butter, and the sugar together. Keep the water under 50ºC, or the chocolate may lose its shine. And make sure that no water goes in the smaller pot, or the chocolate will become hard and cannot be used. Keep mixing for about five to ten minutes, and the job is done. Easy, right?

🕮 mix 混合

( ) 1. From the reading, which picture best shows the “bain-marie” way of working with chocolate?

( ) 2. What does them mean in the reading?

(A) Bains-marie.

(B) Butter and sugar.

(C) Chocolate desserts.

(D) Small pieces of chocolate.

( ) 3. From the reading, which is true about working with chocolate?

(A) It is better to use a “bain-marie” than a “water bath.”

(B) The water in the pot should not be warmer than 50ºC.

(C) It is better to finish mixing it in less than five minutes.

(D) We should not mix butter and sugar together at the same time.

★ 國中必學單字 chocolate (n.) 巧克力 dessert (n.) 甜點 butter (n.) 奶油 sugar (n.) 糖 half (adv.) 一半地；(adj.) 一半的 fill (v.) 裝滿；填滿；使充滿 slowly (adv.) 緩慢地；悠悠地 under (prep.) 在……下面，在……下方

★ 實用字彙片語 work with … (phr.) 處理… break … into pieces (phr.) 把……分成好幾片 mix … with … (phr.) 和…混合 lose its shine (phr.) 失去它的光澤 make sure … (phr.) 確定

1. (B) 2. (B) 3. (B)