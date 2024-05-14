紐時賞析／黑人受歧視、全球暖化是動機 美大學抗議目標不局限加薩

Protesters Connect Gaza War to Struggles Near and Far

美大學抗議潮遍地烽火 目標不局限加薩

Talk to student protesters across the country, and their outrage is clear: They have been galvanized by the scale of death and destruction in the Gaza Strip, and will risk arrest to fight for the Palestinian cause.

與全美各地的抗議學生交談，他們的憤慨很明顯：他們受到加薩走廊死亡與破壞規模的刺激，不惜冒著被捕風險，為巴勒斯坦而奮戰。

For most of them, the war is taking place in a land they’ve never set foot in, where those killed — 34,000 so far, according to local health authorities — are known to them only through what they have read or seen online.

對他們之中的大多數人而言，戰爭正發生在他們從來沒踏足的土地。根據當地衛生主管部門，至今有34000人死在那裡，而他們只是透過在網路上讀到或看到的資訊了解這些人。

But for many, the issues are closer to home, and at the same time, much bigger and broader. In their eyes, the Gaza conflict is a struggle for justice, linked to issues that seem far afield. They say they are motivated by policing, mistreatment of Indigenous people, discrimination toward Black Americans and the impact of global warming.

但對許多人來說，這些問題離家更近，同時更大更廣泛。在他們眼中，加薩衝突是場正義的鬥爭，與看似遙不可及的問題相關。他們說，他們的動機是警察活動、原住民族不當對待、對美國黑人的歧視與全球暖化。

Many protesters have rebuffed entreaties from university administrators, chained themselves to benches and taken over buildings. Now, demonstrators have faced a harsh crackdown, with hundreds of arrests in the past 24 hours at many schools, including Columbia University.

許多抗議人士回絕大學行政人員的懇求，將自己用鎖鏈拴到長椅上，且接管了建築物。現在，在許多學校，包括哥倫比亞大學，示威者遭遇嚴厲鎮壓，在過去24小時內，有數百人被捕。

With pro-Israel students ratcheting up their counterprotests on a number of campuses, the climate could grow even more strained in the coming days.

隨著挺以學生在一些校園加大他們的反抗議活動，未來幾天氣氛可能更緊繃。

In interviews, the language of many protesters was also distinctive. Students freely salted their explanations with academic terms like intersectionality, colonialism and imperialism, all to make their case that the plight of Palestinians is a result of global power structures that thrive on bias and oppression.

在訪談中，許多抗議者的語言也很獨特。學生們自由地以學術用語點綴自己的解釋，像是多元交織性、殖民主義和帝國主義，全為了闡明自己的觀點，即巴勒斯坦人的苦難是全球權力結構的結果，這種結構因偏見與壓迫而蓬勃發展。

“As an environmentalist, we pride ourselves on viewing the world through intersectional lenses,” said Katie Rueff, a first-year student at Cornell University. “Climate justice is an everyone issue. It affects every dimension of identity, because it’s rooted in the same struggles of imperialism, capitalism — things like that. I think that’s very true of this conflict, of the genocide in Palestine.”

康乃爾大學一年級學生凱蒂．呂夫說，「身為一名環保主義者，我們對透過多元交織性視角看到世界引以為豪。氣候正義是大家的問題，影響認同的每一個層面，因為它深植於帝國主義、資本主義，諸如此類的相同鬥爭。我認為，對於這場衝突、巴勒斯坦的種族滅絕，這是千真萬確」。

Jawuanna McAllister, a 27-year-old doctoral candidate in cell and molecular biology at Cornell, pointed to the name of the student group she is affiliated with: the Coalition for Mutual Liberation.

27歲的朱萬娜．麥卡利斯特是康乃爾大學細胞與分子生物學博士候選人，她指著她隸屬的學生團體之名：相互解放聯盟。

“It’s in our name: mutual liberation,” McAllister said. “That means we’re anti-racist, anti-imperialist, anti-colonialist organization. We believe that none of us can be free and have the respect and dignity we deserve unless all of us are free.”

麥卡利斯特說，「這是我們的名字：相互解放。這意謂我們是反種族歧視、反帝國主義、反殖民主義的組織。我們相信，除非我們所有人都自由，否則我們沒有一個人可以自由，並擁有我們應得的尊重和尊嚴」。

文／Jeremy W. Peters 譯／周辰陽