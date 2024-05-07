紐時賞析／美大學爆越戰後最大學生示威潮 部分學校將持續至學年底

U.S. universities struggle to calm campuses torn by the Gaza war.

動用警力驅除抗議者 美大學維穩至上

At New York University, the police swept in to arrest protesting students on Monday night, ending a standoff with the school’s administration.

在紐約大學，警察周一晚間突然清場逮捕抗議學生，結束一場跟學校行政部門的對峙。

At Yale University, police placed protesters’ wrists into zip ties Monday morning and escorted them onto campus shuttles to receive summonses for trespassing.

在耶魯大學，警察周一早上將抗議者手腕綁上束帶，將他們押上校園接駁公車，領取非法侵入的傳票。

Columbia University kept its classroom doors closed Monday, moving lectures online and urging students to stay home.

哥倫比亞大學周一維持教室大門關閉，將課程移往線上，並敦促學生留在家。

Harvard Yard was shut to the public. Nearby, at campuses including Tufts and Emerson, administrators weighed how to handle encampments that looked much like the one that police dismantled at Columbia last week — which protesters quickly resurrected.

哈佛校園對大眾關閉。附近，在包括塔夫茲大學跟愛默生學院校園，行政人員斟酌如何處理抗議者營地，營地跟警察上周在哥倫比亞大學拆除而抗議者很快重搭的很像。

Less than a week after the arrests of more than 100 protesters at Columbia, administrators at some of the country’s most influential universities were struggling, and largely failing, to calm campuses torn by the conflict in the Gaza Strip and Israel.

哥倫比亞大學超過一百名抗議者被捕不到一周後，美國一些最具影響力大學的行政人員，都在力求安定因加薩走廊衝突跟以色列而撕裂的校園，但多半失敗。

During the turmoil Monday, which coincided with the start of Passover, protesters called on their universities to become less financially tied to Israel and its arms suppliers. Many Jewish students agonized anew over some protests and chants that veered into antisemitism, and feared again for their safety. Some faculty members denounced clampdowns on peaceful protests. Alumni and donors raged.

周一的動盪伴隨逾越節開始，抗議者呼籲他們的大學，減少跟以色列及其武器供應商的財務聯繫。許多猶太裔學生因部分抗議跟口號轉向反猶主義，感到極度痛苦且再次擔心他們的安全。一些教職員譴責鎮壓和平抗議。校友跟捐款人勃然大怒。

And from Congress, there were calls for the resignation of Columbia’s president from some of the same lawmakers Nemat Shafik tried to pacify last week with words and tactics that inflamed her own campus.

國會則有人要求哥倫比亞大學校長沙菲克辭職，發聲者包括一些她上周力圖安撫的議員，而她當時一些言論和策略激怒自己的校園。

It is all but certain that the demonstrations, in some form or another, will last on some campuses until the end of the academic year, and even then, graduation ceremonies may be bitterly contested gatherings.

幾乎可以肯定，示威活動會以某種形式在一些校園持續下去，直到學年結束，即使如此，畢業典禮可能成為備受爭議的聚會。

For now, with the most significant protests confined to a handful of campuses, administrators’ approaches sometimes seem to shift from hour to hour.

眼下，因為最嚴重的抗議局限於少數校園，行政人員的做法似乎一直在轉變。

Protesters have demonstrated with varying intensity since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. But this round of unrest began to gather greater force last Wednesday, after Columbia students erected an encampment, just as Shafik was preparing to testify before Congress.

去年10月7日哈瑪斯襲擊以色列以來，抗議者已經用不同的強度示威。但這一輪的騷動上周三開始加強，正當沙菲克在準備出席國會作證，哥倫比亞學生搭建了營地之後。

At that hearing in Washington, before a Republican-led House committee, she vowed to punish unauthorized protests on the private university’s campus more aggressively, and the next day, she asked the New York Police Department to clear the encampment. In addition to the more than 100 people arrested, Columbia suspended many students. Many Columbia professors, students and alumni voiced fears that the university was stamping out free debate.

在華府舉行的那場聽證會上，面對共和黨領導的眾議院委員會，她誓言要更積極懲罰在這所私立大學校園進行的未經許可抗議。隔天，她請求紐約警局清理營地。除了超過一百人被捕，哥倫比亞大學還將許多學生停學。許多哥大教授、學生和校友擔心這所大學正在鎮壓自由辯論。

文／Alan Blinder 譯／周辰陽