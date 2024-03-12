開箱你的英文素養力／說英文竟然被排擠？ 弱勢者該如何獨立

在所有語言中，英文是最受歡迎的的溝通語言嗎？大多數的國家似乎是如此，不過你知道非洲有一個國家例外嗎？民眾說英文可是相當不受歡迎呢！

111年國中英語會考的題組文章33 ~ 36題，敘述 Cameroon這個國家曾經被英國、法國統治過，因此法文跟英文都是官方語言，但是講英文的國民很難找到工作，還被要求講法文，

我們來進一步閱讀理解為何在Cameroon說英文是一種劣勢吧！

在近幾年的英文素養題組中，有許多跨領域的題目，本題測驗同學在英語閱讀中，是否能釐清文章提到的歷史事件與改革，並且在遇到生字時透過上下文推斷字意；同學請先動動腦，自己先做題目！在動筆前，記得先看Yvonne老師的重要提示哦！

※ Yvonne老師解題技巧 先看題目、看完地圖、再看文章，才能快速地找出關鍵字並作答 e.g. 第一題關鍵字：Cameroon in 1962 e.g. 第三題關鍵字：Cameroon’s government / Ambazonia e.g. 文章關鍵字：African country / 1960, the French Cameroon / UK’s part joined it in 1961 / 20% / French speakers / English speakers / Ambazonia

※ 考題練習

Language and Power: Cameroon’s Story／By Elisa Grant, 2 Oct 2017 In the modern world, being able to speak English is often a way to get power. However, this is not true for English speakers in Cameroon. To know why things are different in this African country, we need to go back one hundred years. In 1919, Kamerun (the name of Cameroon at the time) was cut into two parts: one belonged to France, and the other belonged to the UK. In 1960, the French Cameroon became the Republic of Cameroun, and the UK’s part joined it in 1961. The new country changed its name to the Federal Republic of Cameroon. Although both French and English are Cameroon’s official languages, only around 20% of its people speak English. Also, the government has been in French speakers’ hands since the two parts became one country. For a long time, Cameroon’s English speakers have felt they are not welcome in their own country. For example, it is very difficult for them to find jobs in the government, and they are often asked to speak French in business and at official events. They have become more resentful at the government and decided to fight for themselves. Since last year, the English speakers have tried to build their own country. Yesterday, they said in a public meeting that they were not part of Cameroon anymore. They are now a new country, “Ambazonia.” When the police tried to stop the meeting, at least eight people were killed.

Read more

🕮 official 官方的 government 政府

( ) 1. Which map is most likely the map of Cameroon in 1962?

(A)

(B)

(C)

(D)

🕮 likely 可能

( ) 2. What does lodging mean in the reading?

(A) Sad. (B) Angry. (C) Careful. (D) Worried.

( ) 3. What does Cameroon’s government most likely think of Ambazonia?

(A) It plans to do business with Ambazonia.

(B) It needs Ambazonia for money and help.

(C) It does not want to be part of Ambazonia.

(D) It does not agree that Ambazonia is a country.

( ) 4. What does Elisa Grant try to tell readers by talking about the history of Cameroon?

(A) Why speaking English is a way to get power.

(B) Why English speakers in Cameroon have less power.

(C) Why the two parts of Cameroon became one country.

(D) Why only 20% of the people in Cameroon speak English.

答案都寫上了，快點開影片學習解題技巧！

一起跟著 Yvonne 老師釐清Cameroon當地對說英文的態度吧！

★ 國中必學單字 1. lover (n.) 愛好者 2. different (adj.) 不同的 3. change (v.) 改變 4. difficult (adj.) 困難的 5. business (n.) 商業；事務 6. build (v) 建造 7. public (adj.) 公共的