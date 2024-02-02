開箱你的英文素養力／旅遊英語一點通－這樣看地圖超輕鬆
學習英語拓展國際視野，來跟不同國家與文化的人溝通，走到世界各地旅遊，英語也是國際共用的語言，看北歐極光、參訪澳洲雪梨歌劇院、走進羅浮宮博物館……，世界各處這麼多美景，等著你去探訪！但在安排一場旅行之前，你會看英文地圖嗎？
111年國中英語會考的題組文章，透過文字搭配地圖，測試你怎麼看地圖、安排合適的交通與住宿，讓同學們了解自己是否能成為旅遊小達人！
在近幾年的英文素養題組中，有許多跨領域的題目，本題測驗同學在英語閱讀中，是否能透過文字訊息讀懂地圖資訊，在遇到生字時透過上下文推斷字意；同學請先動動腦，自己先做題目！在動筆前，記得先看Yvonne老師的重要提示哦！
※ Yvonne老師解題技巧
先看題目、看完地圖、再看文章，才能快速地找出關鍵字並作答
e.g. 第二題關鍵字：lodging
e.g. 第三題關鍵字：Cove / castle / birdwatching / river
e.g. 文章關鍵字：main trial / side trail / visitors / capming /hotel
※ 考題練習
THE SOUTHEND TRAIL has been popular with nature lovers for years.
The 120-km trail passes beautiful lakes, crosses rivers, and goes through mountains and hills. This gives bird lovers some of the best places for birdwatching. The trail also takes you to the Southend Museum and to two famous castles, Edward Castle and Sloan Castle.
It’s best to plan one day for one part of the trail and start your hike early in the morning, because each part takes at least seven hours. If you don’t want to walk, you can bike, but make sure you stay on the main trail, because the side trails are not wide enough for biking.
There are two types of lodging for visitors. Camping is popular in summer, but it is only allowed on a few campgrounds (see the map). A more comfortable one is to stay at a hotel in one of the towns. You can find some very nice ones that also have breakfast.
& trail (n) 步道
( ) 1. What is recommended to people who are visiting the Southend Trail? & recommend (v) 推薦
(A) Camping on the side trails.
(B) Biking along the side trails.
(C) Hiking one part of the trail a day.
(D) Visiting the museum in the morning.
( ) 2. What does lodging mean in the reading?
(A) A meal to have.
(B) A place to stay in.
(C) A time for visiting.
(D) A way of moving around.
( ) 3. Kaylen will start his trip from Cove. He plans to visit one of the old castles.
He also wants to go birdwatching near the river. Which parts of the trail should Kaylen go on?
(A) Parts 1 and 2.
(B) Parts 1 and 2a.
(C) Parts 2 and 3.
(D) Parts 4 and 4a.
答案都寫上了，快點開影片學習解題技巧！
一起跟著 Yvonne 老師走進旅遊地圖、成為旅遊小達人吧！
★ 國中必學單字
1. lover (n.) 愛好者
2. birdwatching (n.) 賞鳥
3. castle (n.) 城堡
4. hike (n.)(v.) 健行
5. allow (v.) 允許
6. comfortable (adj.) 舒服的
7. visit (v.) 造訪
★ 實用字彙片語
1. be popular with (phr.) 受...歡迎
2. main trail (n.) 主幹道
3. side trail (n.) 支線
4. campground (n.) 露營地
5. lodging (n.) 住宿
6. make sure (phr.) 確保
7. B&B (n.) 住宿加早餐飯店 (Bed and Breakfast)
【解答】
1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (A)
延伸資訊
【Ai 學霸-小中高數位學習平台】國中英語3下(108新綱)適用112學年
https://www.ai-dux.com/bookshelf/plan?id=10590
【Ai 學霸-小中高數位學習平台】國中英語會考總複習(適用113年會考)
https://www.ai-dux.com/bookshelf/plan?id=10390
【Ai 學霸-小中高數位學習平台】英語常用單字2000課程
https://www.ai-dux.com/bookshelf/plan?id=10187
【Ai 學霸-小中高數位學習平台】免費試讀申請
https://www.ai-dux.com/trial/index
【Ai 學霸-小中高數位學習平台】更多升學資訊
https://www.facebook.com/learn.exam.ask.diagnosis/
【力宇教育】
贊助廣告
商品推薦
udn討論區
- 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
- 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
- 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
- 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
FB留言