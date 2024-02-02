開箱你的英文素養力／旅遊英語一點通－這樣看地圖超輕鬆

學習英語拓展國際視野，來跟不同國家與文化的人溝通，走到世界各地旅遊，英語也是國際共用的語言，看北歐極光、參訪澳洲雪梨歌劇院、走進羅浮宮博物館……，世界各處這麼多美景，等著你去探訪！但在安排一場旅行之前，你會看英文地圖嗎？

111年國中英語會考的題組文章，透過文字搭配地圖，測試你怎麼看地圖、安排合適的交通與住宿，讓同學們了解自己是否能成為旅遊小達人！

在近幾年的英文素養題組中，有許多跨領域的題目，本題測驗同學在英語閱讀中，是否能透過文字訊息讀懂地圖資訊，在遇到生字時透過上下文推斷字意；同學請先動動腦，自己先做題目！在動筆前，記得先看Yvonne老師的重要提示哦！

The 120-km trail passes beautiful lakes, crosses rivers, and goes through mountains and hills. This gives bird lovers some of the best places for birdwatching. The trail also takes you to the Southend Museum and to two famous castles, Edward Castle and Sloan Castle.

It’s best to plan one day for one part of the trail and start your hike early in the morning, because each part takes at least seven hours. If you don’t want to walk, you can bike, but make sure you stay on the main trail, because the side trails are not wide enough for biking.

There are two types of lodging for visitors. Camping is popular in summer, but it is only allowed on a few campgrounds (see the map). A more comfortable one is to stay at a hotel in one of the towns. You can find some very nice ones that also have breakfast.

& trail (n) 步道