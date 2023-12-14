開箱你的英文素養力／一首「走進愛情」的故事——給三個愛麗絲

聽到《給愛麗絲》，就知道垃圾車要來了！但這首曲子的女主角，竟然有三種版本？！112年國中英語會考題組第33～35題，述說貝多芬的愛情史；在近幾年的英文素養題，考的都是跨領域的題目，本題測驗同學在英語閱讀中，理解並彙整不同故事之間的關聯性。同學請先動動腦，自己先做題目！在動筆前，記得先看Yvonne老師的重要提示哦！

※ Yvonne老師解題技巧 先看題目、再回去看文章找答案，才能快速地找出關鍵字 e.g. 第一題關鍵字：three stories / Beethoven / “For Elise” e.g. 文章關鍵字：One story / Another story / There is another possible Elise

※ 考題練習

You probably have heard Beethoven’s famous piano piece “For Elise,” but do you know who “Elise” was? One story is that Elise was Elisabeth Röckel. She once sang in Beethoven’s opera Fidelio, and the two became very good friends. Beethoven called her “Elise.” When Röckel was leaving the city of Vienna, Beethoven wrote “For Elise” to say goodbye to her. Another story is that Elise was Therese Malfatti. Beethoven was in love with her. He wrote a piece for her and put “For Therese” on the manuscript. Malfatti kept the manuscript and left it to her family when she died. Later, a man copied the manuscript and wrote “For Elise” by mistake. There is another possible Elise: Elise Barensfeld. She learned the piano from Malfatti, the same Malfatti in the second story. To help Malfatti, Beethoven wrote the piece for her to use to teach Barensfeld. These are just some guesses about who Elise was. We may never know the right answer. No one knew about the piece until 1867, when the manuscript was found. This was 40 years after Beethoven’s death, so he wasn’t around to tell us who Elise was. Only one thing is for sure: “For Elise” will always be enjoyed.

🕮 opera (n) 歌劇 manuscript (n) 手稿

( ) 1. What do the three stories in the reading all talk about?

(A) Who Beethoven's true love was.

(B) Who played "For Elise" the best.

(C) How "For Elise" became popular.

(D) Why Beethoven wrote "For Elise."

( ) 2. What do we know about "For Elise" from the reading?

(A) It first appeared in the opera Fidelio.

(B) The true "Elise" was Elise Barensfeld.

(C) The manuscript was found after Beethoven died.

(D) The manuscript is now kept by the city of Vienna.

( ) 3. What can we learn about the three women from the stories?

(A) They were called "Elise" by their friends.

(B) Elisabeth Röckel was a close friend of Beethoven's.

(C) Therese Malfatti changed "For Elise" to "For Therese."

(D) Elise Barensfeld was Beethoven's student.

★ 國中必學單字 1. probably (adv.) 可能 2. famous (adj.) 有名的 3. once (adv.) 一次；曾經 4. leave (v.) 離開；留給 (leave-left-left) 5. possible (adj.) 可能的 6. death (n.) 死亡

★ 實用字彙片語 1. piece (n.) 曲，篇 2. manuscript (n.) 手稿 3. copy (v.) 抄寫；複製 4. by mistake (phr.) 搞錯；錯誤地 5. second (adj.) 第二的；第二次的 6. for sure (phr.) 肯定；無疑

【解答】

1. (D) 2. (C) 3. (B)