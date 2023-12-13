紐時賞析／加薩醫院亂成一團 大批難民湧入、資源嚴重短缺

What One Photo Shows About a Gaza Hospital in Chaos

從一張照片看一間加薩醫院亂成一團

“Red!” “Yellow!” “Green!”

「紅色！」、「黃色！」、「綠色！」

The air at Nasser Hospital is pierced by the cries of medical workers getting their first look at patients coming in from a city under siege. Red is not good. It is for the most seriously wounded people, but even the other codes offer little comfort in a hospital stripped of the most basic necessities.

在這個遭到圍困的城市，病患送進納瑟醫院時，醫護人員進行首次檢查的呼喊聲刺穿空氣。紅色是不好，這是給傷勢最嚴重的人，但在一間被剝奪最基本必需品的醫院，即使是其他代碼，也沒有提供多少安慰。

It is generally very difficult to learn much about the patients I photograph. In this case, a man with medical forms on him was said to have been pulled from the rubble. What was his name? I do not know. Did he survive? I do not know that, either.

一般來說，對那些我拍攝的患者，很難了解太多。在這一個例子，一名男子身上有著醫療表格，據說是從瓦礫堆拉出來的。他叫什麼名字？我不知道。他活著嗎？我也不知道。

But he appeared to have two things possibly going in his favor: He was a Green. And he was given a space, if only on the floor. The hospital cannot afford to waste time on those who clearly won’t make it.

但他似乎有兩個可能對他有利的情況：他是綠色，他得到了一個空間，哪怕只是在地板上。醫院承擔不起在那些顯然撐不過去的人身上浪費時間。

It is hard to convey the horror that is Nasser Hospital these days.

納瑟醫院在這些日子的恐怖很難傳達。

Everything is a blur. People running, people screaming. Doctors and nurses rushing from patient to patient. Family members desperately looking for the missing, hoping someone can stop and help them.

一切都是模糊不清。人們在奔跑，人們在尖叫。醫師與護理師從一名病患衝向另一名病患，家屬絕望地尋找失蹤者，希望有人可以停下來幫助他們。

Every sense is assaulted.

每一個感官都受到攻擊。

The smell is very difficult. It is like burned skin, or perhaps charred tires mixed with the odor of blood and flesh. It’s a very strange and specific smell — and I fear it may never leave me.

氣味非常難聞，就像燒掉的皮膚，也可能是燒焦輪胎混有血與肉的臭氣。這是一種非常奇怪與特別味道，我擔心可能永遠不會離開我。

Earlier in the war, the hospital was busy, but things appeared manageable. Then came a flood of refugees, as the Israel military, preparing a ground invasion, warned civilians in the north to evacuate.

戰爭初期，這間醫院很忙，但一切似乎在可控狀態。接著以色列軍方準備地面入侵，警告北部的平民撤離，大批難民因此湧入。

The other day I found myself next to a doctor who was saying that before the war, the hospital used to cap daily admissions at 700. “Today, on a regular day without shelling, we accept more than 2,000 cases,” the doctor said.

前幾天，我發現自己旁邊一名醫師說，戰爭前醫院曾限制每天入院上限為700人。這名醫師說，「今日，在一個沒有砲擊的普通日子，我們收治超過2000病例」。

Like many hospitals in the Gaza Strip, fuel shortages tied to the Israeli and Egyptian blockade have left Nasser struggling to keep the lights on and the equipment running. Critically needed food and medical supplies are said to be trickling into the territory, but when I ask the staff at Nasser about it, they tell me: “We haven’t received anything.”

就像加薩走廊的許多醫院，由於以色列與埃及封鎖造成燃料短缺，納瑟醫院難以維持開燈與設備運轉，迫切需要的糧食與醫療用品據說正零星流入這個地區，但當我向納瑟醫院的職員詢問此事時，他們告訴我，「我們什麼都沒收到」。

And so children come in shivering with fever, and with no acetaminophen, little can be done for them. I often pass by the pediatric unit, and it is always full.

因此，發燒打顫的孩子們送來時，沒乙醯胺酚，對他們幾乎無能為力。我常路過小兒科部，總是人滿為患。

This is all I can tell you. This is what I have seen with my own eyes.

這是我可以告訴你的一切，這是我親眼所見。

文／ Samar Abu Elouf and Eric Nagourney 譯／周辰陽