會考生活英語／【看診篇】牙痛找牙醫
★ 單字
1. dentist [ˋdɛntɪst] 牙醫(n) （國中基礎1200字）
2. dessert [dɪˋzɝt] 甜點(n) （國中基礎1200字）
3. doughnut[ ˈdəʊˌnʌt ] 甜甜圈(n) （國中基礎1200字）
4. drugstore [ˋdrʌg͵stor] 藥局(n) （國中基礎1200字）
5. especially [ɪˈspeʃəli] 特別、尤其、格外(adv) （國中基礎1200字）
6. fast food restaurant [ˋfæstˋfud] [ˋrɛstərənt] 速食餐廳(n) （國中基礎1200字）
★實用字詞：
1. toothache 牙齒痛
2. By the way順帶一提
3. I think so, too. 我也這樣認為
4. until 直到
have a toothache
牙痛
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
I forgot /how terrifying/ it was/ to visit the dentist/ last time.
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
I forgot how terrifying it was to go to see a doctor last time.
考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型
1. What happened to Maggie?
(A)She had a fever.
(B)She had a toothache.
(C) She had a bad score in math.
2. According to the conversation, which is true?
(A) It’ll take about 10 minutes to see the dentist.
(B) Maggie loves to eat doughnuts.
(C) Jennifer had a toothache.
解答:
1. (B) 2. (B)
動手做做看的解答
I forgot/ how terrifying/ it was/ to go to see a doctor/ last time.
延伸閱讀
贊助廣告
商品推薦
udn討論區
- 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
- 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
- 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
- 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
FB留言