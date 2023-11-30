聽新聞
會考生活英語／【看診篇】牙痛找牙醫

聯合新聞網／ TOEIC Bridge測驗夥伴學校 基隆市輔大聖心高中 羅雅苓 編寫

★ 單字

1. dentist [ˋdɛntɪst] 牙醫(n) （國中基礎1200字）

2. dessert [dɪˋzɝt] 甜點(n) （國中基礎1200字）

3. doughnut[ ˈdəʊˌnʌt ] 甜甜圈(n) （國中基礎1200字）

4. drugstore [ˋdrʌg͵stor] 藥局(n) （國中基礎1200字）

5. especially [ɪˈspeʃəli] 特別、尤其、格外(adv) （國中基礎1200字）

6. fast food restaurant [ˋfæstˋfud] [ˋrɛstərənt] 速食餐廳(n) （國中基礎1200字）

★實用字詞：

1. toothache 牙齒痛

2. By the way順帶一提

3. I think so, too. 我也這樣認為

4. until 直到

have a toothache

牙痛

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

I forgot /how terrifying/ it was/ to visit the dentist/ last time.

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

I forgot how terrifying it was to go to see a doctor last time.

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題

1. What happened to Maggie?

(A)She had a fever.

(B)She had a toothache.

(C) She had a bad score in math.

2. According to the conversation, which is true?

(A) It’ll take about 10 minutes to see the dentist.

(B) Maggie loves to eat doughnuts.

(C) Jennifer had a toothache.

解答:

1. (B) 2. (B)

動手做做看的解答

I forgot/ how terrifying/ it was/ to go to see a doctor/ last time.

牙醫 國中會考生活英語 考題

