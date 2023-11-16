快訊

開箱你的英文素養力／雨中Show Time！ 蚊子特技多精彩？

聯合新聞網／ 力宇教育

一滴雨水打在蚊子身上，像一輛公車全速衝撞行人般，必死無疑！那麼蚊子究竟如何死裡逃生？112年會考題組第30～32題，為同學解釋了這個現象；在近幾年的英文素養題，考的都是跨領域的題目，本題結合自然科普，測驗同學英語閱讀的理解程度。同學請先動動腦，自己先做題目！在動筆前，記得先看Yvonne老師的重要提示哦！

※ Yvonne老師解題技巧

先看題目、再回去看文章找答案，才能快速地找出關鍵字【e.g. 第一題關鍵字：trick / mosquito / in rain】

※ 考題練習

( ) 1. What is the trick that the mosquito uses in rain?

(A) It shakes its body fast enough to get water off.

(B) It drops with the raindrop and then rolls off it.

(C) It flies behind the raindrop and pushes it away.

(D) It rides on the raindrop and lands on the ground.

( ) 2. What keeps a mosquito safe in the rain?

(A) It is very light.

(B) It has no body hairs.

(C) It is as big as a raindrop.

(D) It is strong enough to fight the force of a raindrop.

( ) 3. When would it be dangerous for a mosquito in the rain?

(A) When it flies too close to the ground.

(B) When the rain falls too hard and too fast.

(C) When it is hit by raindrops too many times.

(D) When it drops for more than 6 cm in the rain.

答案都寫上了，快點開影片學習解題技巧！

一起跟著 Yvonne 老師來揭穿蚊子的逃生密技吧！

★ 國中必學單字

1. mosquito (n.) 蚊子

2. besides (adv.) 此外，而且

3. drop (v.) 掉下，滴下；(n.) (一) 滴 [C]

4. attack (n.) (v.) 攻擊

5. experience (v.) 經歷；遭受

6. successful (v.) 成功的

★ 實用字彙片語

1. force (n.) 力量 (v.) 強迫；迫使

2. keep off (phr) 遠離

3. roll (v.) 滾動；打滾

4. trick (n.) 謀略；花招；(v.) 哄騙

5. fly off (phr.) 飛走

【解答】

1.(B) 2.(A) 3.(A)

【翻譯】

