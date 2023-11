會考生活英語／【購物篇】來去露營

★ 單字

1. camping ['kæmpiŋ] 露營(n) (國中基礎1200字) 2. barbecue [ˋbɑrbIˏkju]吃烤燒肉的野餐(n) (國中基礎1200字) 3. carrot [ˈkærət] 胡蘿蔔(n) (國中基礎1200字) 4. clever ['klɛvɚ] 聰明的、機靈的(adj) (國中基礎1200字) 5. chess [tʃɛs] 西洋棋(n) (國中基礎1200字) 6. excite [ ɪkˈsaɪt ]使…興奮、使…激動(vt) (國中基礎1200字)

★實用字詞:

1. I guess… 我猜測… 2. In addition 此外 3. need to 需要去做某件事 4. Have fun! 玩得愉快 5. plan to 打算去做…計畫去做…

During the shopping time.

閱讀技巧:將長句分成短字詞,以利閱讀

I guess/ you need to /get some carrots and vegetables.

我猜想你需要買些紅蘿蔔及青菜

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

I guess she needs to get some apples and bananas.

考題練習:TOEIC Bridge測驗+國中會考題型

1. Which city will Robert’s school go next week?

(A) Taichung

(B) Taipei

(C) Chiai

2. According to the conversation, which is true?

(A) Miranda is not interested in camping.

(B) Miranda plans to buy some carrots and vegetables.

(C) Robert will go camping with his family.

解答:

動手做做看的解答

1. (A) 2. (B)

I guess/ she needs to/ get some apples and bananas.