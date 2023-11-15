紐時賞析／在中東地區尋找人性 從以巴衝突看3種崩壞中的典範

Searching for Humanity in the Middle East

在中東地區尋找人性

We’re living through an era of collapsing paradigms. The conceptual frames that many people use to organize their understanding of the world are crashing and burning upon contact with Middle Eastern reality.

我們生在典範崩潰的時代。許多人用以組織對世界理解的概念框架，在與中東的現實接觸後崩壞並燒毀。

The first paradigm that failed last month was critical race theory or woke-ism. In any situation, there are evil people who are colonizer/oppressors and good people who are colonized/oppressed. It’s not necessary to know about the particular facts about any global conflict, because of intersectionality: All struggles are part of the same struggle between the oppressors and the oppressed.

上月，第一個崩壞的典範是批判性種族主義或覺醒主義。任何狀況下都有殖民者／壓迫者的壞人，及被殖民／被壓迫者的好人。由於其交叉性，沒有必要了解關於任何全球衝突的特定事實：所有鬥爭都是壓迫者和被壓迫者間相同鬥爭的一部分。

American universities exist to give students the conceptual tools to understand the world. It appears that at many universities, students are instead being fed simplistic ideological categories that blind them to reality.

美國大學的存在是為了給予學生概念性工具以理解世界。在許多大學，學生似乎被灌輸的反而是過於簡化的意識形態類別，使他們看不清現實。

The second paradigm that fell apart this month was what you might call “pogromism.” This is the belief, common in Jewish communities around the world, that you can draw a straight line from the many antisemitic massacres in ancient history, through the pogroms of the 19th century, through the Holocaust and up to the Hamas massacres of today.

在本月，第二個解體的典範是你可能稱之為「大屠殺主義」的東西。這種信念普遍存在於世界各地的猶太社區，也就是可將許多遠古歷史發生過的反猶大屠殺，連貫到19世紀大屠殺、納粹大屠殺，直至今日的哈瑪斯大屠殺。

The third conceptual paradigm under threat is the one I have generally used to organize how I see the Middle East conflict: the two-state paradigm. This paradigm is based on the notion that this conflict will end when there are two states with two peoples living side by side. People like me see events in the Middle East as tactical moves each side is taking to secure the best eventual outcome for themselves.

第三個面臨威脅的典範，通常被我用來組織如何看待中東衝突：兩國範例。這個範例建構於這種觀念，就是如果有兩個國家讓兩個民族並存，衝突就會結束。像我這樣的人看待中東事件，會認為這是雙方為確保獲得最佳結果所採取的戰略行動。

The worldview that has been buttressed by last month’s events is unfortunately the one I find loathsome. You can call it authoritarian nihilism, which binds Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and other strongmen: that we live in a dog-eat-dog world; life is a competition to grab what you can; power is what matters; morality, decency, gentleness, and international norms are luxuries we cannot afford because our enemies are out to destroy us; and we need to be led by ruthless amoralists to take on the ruthless amoralists who seek to take us down.

不幸的是，我發現上月事件所支撐的世界觀是令人厭惡的。你可以稱之為威權虛無主義，這將美國前總統川普、俄羅斯總統普亭和其他強人聯繫在一起：我們生活在一個狗咬狗的世界；人生是場盡可能奪取的競賽；權力才是最重要的；道德、正直、溫和和國際規範是我們無法負擔的奢侈品，因為我們的敵人正試圖消滅我們；而我們需要在無情非道德主義者的領導下，去對抗試圖打倒我們的無情非道德主義者。

Some events alter the models we use to perceive reality, and the events of Oct. 7 fit that category. It feels as if we’re teetering between universalist worldviews that recognize our common humanity and tribal worldviews in which others are just animals to be annihilated. What Israel does next will influence what worldview prevails in the 21st century.

有些事件改變了我們用以看待現實的模型，而10月7日發生的事符合這個類別。這感覺像是我們正在兩種世界觀之間擺盪，普世主義世界觀認可我們的共同人性，部落世界觀認為其他人只是需要消滅的動物。以色列下一步行動，將影響哪種世界觀在21世紀盛行。

文／David Brooks 譯／羅方妤