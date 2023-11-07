紐時賞析／報導加薩平民喪生遭控「叛國賊」以色列記者憂寒蟬效應

Israeli Press Feeling Fear In Covering Dissenters

國難當前 以國記者憂寒蟬效應

Last weekend, at least a dozen people surrounded the home of a left-wing Israeli commentator who had expressed concern about civilian deaths in the Gaza Strip, shouting “traitor” and firing flares in his direction.

上周末，至少10多人包圍一名以色列左派時事評論者的家，高喊「叛國賊」並朝他家的方向發射照明彈。該評論者先前對加薩走廊平民喪命表達擔憂。

This past week, a prominent right-wing activist posted a video of himself shouting at and threatening members of a TV crew that was filming Israeli soldiers. Other journalists say they are getting threats and being harassed on social media.

過去一周，一名知名右派社運人士發布一段影片，片中他對著數名正在拍攝以色列軍人的電視台工作人員大吼並口出威脅。有其他記者表示，他們收到威脅訊息，並在社群媒體上遭到騷擾。

In Israel, many journalists are covering the war while processing their own grief and shock over the surprise attacks by Hamas on Oct. 7. Some lost relatives in the attacks.

在以色列，許多記者一邊報導戰局，一邊整頓自己對10月7日哈瑪斯突擊的哀痛與震驚。部分記者的家屬遇襲喪生。

But some Israeli journalists and supporters of the press say that covering the war has become even more difficult because of the vitriol they have received from fellow Israelis who have been upset by their questioning of the country’s actions in response to the Hamas attacks.

但一些以色列記者和媒體支持者表示，報導這場戰事已更加困難，因為當他們對國家回應哈瑪斯攻擊的作為提出質疑，就會收到不滿的以色列同胞給予尖刻批評。

Expressing dissenting opinions has become even more fraught than in previous conflicts, said Anat Saragusti, a senior staff member for the 1,500-member Union of Journalists, an Israeli organization.

成員有1,500人的以色列團體「記者聯盟」高級職員薩拉古斯蒂表示，比起過去多場衝突，如今要表達異議變得更加令人顧忌。

“It has a chilling effect,” Saragusti said.

「這有一種寒蟬效應」，薩拉古斯蒂說。

Journalists and media experts attributed the change to several factors: The attacks by Hamas have been especially traumatizing for Israelis. The media environment has grown more polarized in recent years. And the spread of misinformation, particularly on WhatsApp and social media platforms including Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter, has intensified existing viewpoints.

記者和媒體專家將這項改變歸因於若干因素：哈瑪斯這次攻擊讓以色列人備感創傷；近年媒體環境走向更加兩極化；另還有假消息的散布，特別是在WhatsApp和臉書、X（前稱推特）等社群平台上，使得既有觀點受到加強。

“There are fewer people voicing opposition to the Israeli operation,” said Natan Sachs, director of the Center for Middle East Policy at the Brookings Institution in Washington. “There is much more vitriol toward those who do.”

「愈來愈少人對以色列的行動表達反對」，華府「布魯金斯研究所」中東政策中心主任薩克斯說，「對於表達異議者，則有更多刻薄批評」。

Sachs noted that the polarized media environment was not unique to Israel, although it has increased in the country in recent years, in part because Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made the press a focus of his energy. Two of three criminal cases that Netanyahu has been involved in feature accusations of wrongdoing in pursuing positive media coverage, which he has denied.

薩克斯指出，兩極化的媒體環境並非以色列獨有，但近年在以國，此現象已加劇，部分原因是以色列總理內唐亞胡將媒體當作投注心力的重點之一。內唐亞胡至今捲入的3起刑事案件中，有2起指控他尋求媒體正面報導時做出不當行為；他已否認。

文／Emma Goldberg 譯／高詣軒