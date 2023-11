會考生活英語／【學校篇】時光飛逝

★ 單字

1. believe [bɪˋliv] (v.)相信(國中基礎1200字) 2. mean [min](v.)表示...的意思 (國中基礎1200字) 3. freshman [ˋfrɛʃmən](n.)一年級生(國中挑戰800字) 4. dawn [dɔn](n.)黎明 (國中基礎1200字)

★實用字詞:

1. be like + N. 就像是... 2. have/has + p.p. 到目前為止已經...[現在完成式] 3. You bet! 那還用說!(表示贊同) 4. look forward to + N/Ving 期待... 5. You can say that again! 完全同意! 6. can’t wait to + VR 等不及要去...

In the classroom/ During the break

下課時間在教室裡

閱讀技巧:將長句分成短字詞,以利閱讀

Becoming a freshman/ in junior high school/ was like/ yesterday/ to me,/ but now /I’ve finished/ my first midterm exam!

成為國中/一年級新生/彷彿就像是/昨天的事/對我來說,/但是現在/我已經完成了/我的第一次期中考!

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

Being elected as a class leader in the new semester was like a gift for me, and I’ve started to feel anxious!

考題練習:TOEIC Bridge測驗+國中會考題型

1. Who are Bob and Amy?

(A) Classmates.

(B) Family members.

(C) Father and daughter.

2. According to the conversation, which is true?

(A) Amy didn’t get good grades on her exam.

(B) Bob really wants the time to fly faster.

(C) Amy wants Bob to repeat his words.

解答:

動手做做看的解答

1. (A) 2. (B)

Being elected as/ a class leader/ in the new semester/ was like/ a gift/ for me,/ and/ I’ve started to/ feel anxious!