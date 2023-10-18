紐時賞析／美反恐戰關押最久囚犯 律師將擴大司法戰

Lawyers Expand Legal Fight for Longest-Held Prisoner of War on Terrorism

美反恐戰關押最久囚犯 律師將擴大司法戰

Lawyers for the longest-held prisoner in the U.S. war against terrorism have begun a new legal offensive in multiple courts aimed at securing his release from Guantánamo Bay.

美國反恐戰關押最久囚犯的委任律師，在多座法院展開新一波司法行動，目標是讓他從關達那摩灣獲釋。

The prisoner, known as Abu Zubaydah, was captured in Pakistan in March 2002 in a raid by U.S. and Pakistani security services. He was the first person held in the U.S. secret prison network known as the black sites and the first to be waterboarded by the CIA.

這個被稱為阿布．朱貝達的囚徒，2002年3月在一場美軍與巴基斯坦安全部隊合作的軍事行動中，於巴國被捕。他是第一個被送進美國祕密監獄網路「黑牢」的囚徒，也是第一個遭美國中央情報局施以水刑的人。

The initiative follows the Pentagon’s disclosure over the summer that a national security parole-style board deemed Zubaydah too dangerous to release. He has never faced criminal charges at Guantánamo. U.S. intelligence concluded that while he was a militant in Afghanistan in the 1980s and ’90s, he had never joined al-Qaida and had no link to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

五角大廈今夏透露，一個國家安全類假釋委員會認為朱貝達太危險，不可釋放，因此引發後續司法行動。朱貝達在關達那摩灣從未被刑事起訴。美國情報單位的結論是，儘管朱貝達1980至90年代曾是阿富汗武裝分子，但他從未加入凱達恐怖組織，也與2001年9月11日的攻擊無關。

Zubaydah, 52, is being held indefinitely as a detainee of the war on terrorism the United States declared in response to the Sept. 11 attacks. He is colloquially called a “forever prisoner” because of the endless nature of that war.

美國發動反恐戰爭回應911攻擊，而現年52歲的朱貝達因反恐戰被無限期關押。由於這場戰爭本質上不會結束，朱貝達也因此被取了「永久囚徒」的外號。

There are other prisoners at Guantánamo Bay who were captured in 2002. But they have been approved for transfer to other countries and one has been tried and convicted at a military commission.

關達那摩灣還有其他於2002年被捕的囚徒。但他們獲准轉移至其他國家，且其中一人已在軍事委員會受審定罪。

Lawyers in Europe and the United States are seeking compensation and condemnations for Zubaydah, who is Palestinian but was born in Saudi Arabia. His true name is Zayn al-Abidin Muhammed Husayn.

歐洲和美國律師正為朱貝達尋求賠償與聲討，他是一名出生於沙烏地阿拉伯的巴勒斯坦人，真實姓名叫贊恩．阿比丁．穆罕默德．胡薩因。

The new lawsuit on behalf of Zubaydah alleges that he was subjected to torture and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, medical and scientific experimentation without his consent, war crimes and arbitrary detention.

代表朱貝達提出的新訴訟案，聲稱朱貝達曾遭酷刑與殘忍、非人道且羞辱對待；曾在未經他同意下被執行醫藥與科學實驗，且是戰爭罪與任意拘留的受害人。

Renewed attention to his case could raise his profile and help his lawyers find a nation willing to take him in.

朱貝達一案重新獲得關注，可望提高他的知名度，協助他的律師找到願意收留他的國家。

The expanded legal approach is part of an effort “to assist the U.S. government in releasing Mr. Abu Zubaydah and finding a safe and suitable country to resettle him peacefully and productively,” said Lt. Col. Chantell M. Higgins, a lawyer with the U.S. Marine Corps who has represented Abu Zubaydah for six years.

美國陸戰隊律師、擔任朱貝達代表律師長達6年的香黛兒．希金斯中校稱，擴大法律行動，是進一步「協助美國政府釋放朱貝達先生，找到安全且適合的國家和平而有效安頓他」舉措之一。

“He is a human being and clearly deserves a chance at freedom,” she said.

她說：「他也是人，而且顯然值得一個重拾自由的機會」。

文／Carol Rosenberg 譯／陳曉慈