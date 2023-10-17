紐時賞析／以巴衝突再起 淒風苦雨開始籠罩以色列人民

For Israelis, Scale of Tragedy Starts to Set In

淒風苦雨開始籠罩以色列人民

Israel’s news sites are compiling their own lists of the dead and the missing. Funerals are taking place all around the country. After a weekend of attacks, confusion and chaos, the scale of the tragedy that has befallen Israel was coming into sharper focus Monday.

以色列新聞網站各自彙整罹難和失蹤者名單。喪禮在全國各地舉行。歷經上周末的攻勢後，困惑、混亂，以及降臨於以色列的悲慘程度，在周一益發清晰。

The main television channels were broadcasting the latest news around the clock, interspersed with the harrowing stories of people who had escaped with their lives after hundreds of heavily armed Hamas fighters surged across the border from Gaza in a surprise attack Saturday morning. The gunmen overran villages along the border, killing soldiers and civilians in their path, and took dozens of others, including infants and grandmothers, back into Gaza as hostages.

主要的電視頻道從早到晚播報著最新新聞，幕幕令人心痛的故事穿插於其中，在數百名高度武裝的哈瑪斯戰士周六上午大舉越過加薩邊境發動突襲之後，得以逃過一劫的人們訴說經過。持槍分子蹂躪邊境周邊的村莊，殺害沿路碰上的軍人以及平民，並將嬰兒、老嫗在內的數十名其他人帶回加薩充當人質。

As the death toll on the Israeli side rose to more than 900, many in the country were describing the events that unfolded Saturday as their country’s 9/11, or Pearl Harbor. It was a day of dark records: the worst attack on civilians in Israeli history and the deadliest single day in the country’s 75-year history.

隨著以色列方面的死者人數上升至超過900人，許多以國人將7日爆發的事件形容為該國的911事件或者珍珠港事變。這天創下了許多哀傷的紀錄：這是以色列史上平民遭受的最慘重攻擊，也是以色列75年的歷史中，最多人喪命（於戰火）的一天。

Politicians and military officials have tried to deflect the tough questions — how they could have been caught so off guard and unprepared, why families under siege were left to fend for themselves for hours, why official information about hostages has been elusive — saying that now is the time to focus on fighting back.

政治人物和軍官迄今試圖迴避棘手的問題：為何他們會被打得如此措手不及、缺乏準備，為何被圍困的家庭一度被置之不理達數小時，為何官方對人質的下落閃爍其詞；反而表示當下應聚焦在回擊上。

Thousands of Israelis have channeled their nervous energy into initiatives to help the war effort. Food and clothing collections have been organized for soldiers and for survivors evacuated from their communities along the Gaza border to hotels and hostels around the country. Mothers have been donating breast milk to feed the baby of a mother whose whereabouts is unknown.

數千名以色列人已將焦急的精力轉移到備戰上面。人們四處張羅食物和衣物，提供給軍人、以及從加薩邊境沿線社區撤離到以色列全國各地旅館及收容所的倖存者。有媽媽們捐出母乳餵養母親下落不明的嬰孩。

Shay Lee Atari cradled her own infant as she spoke to Israeli television from her hospital bed, describing how her partner had helped her and their daughter escape when gunmen tried to enter their home in the small village of Kfar Aza.

夏伊．李．雅達利接受以色列電視台訪問時，正在醫院的床上，懷中抱著她的孩子，她講述著當持槍分子試圖闖入位在小村卡法阿札的住家，她的伴侶如何幫助她和他們的女兒逃脫。

She said she had found shelter in a neighbor’s safe room and waited for 27 hours without food for the baby until they were rescued. Atari said her partner, Yahav Wiener, was missing.

她說，她躲到鄰居的安全室避難，等了27個小時，小孩直到她們獲救前沒能取得食物。雅達利說，她的伴侶雅哈夫．維納仍下落不明。

“I really don’t know where our state was,” she said.

「我不知道我們的國家在哪裡」，她說。

“They abandoned us. They were on Twitter,” she added bitterly.

「他們拋棄了我們。他們都在忙著上推特」，她狠狠地補上一句。

文／Isabel Kershner 譯／高詣軒