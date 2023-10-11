紐時賞析／美國公立圖書館下架書籍變本加厲

Efforts to Ban Books Are Rapidly Increasing at Public Libraries

美國公立圖書館下架書籍變本加厲

More than two years into a sharp rise in book challenges across the United States, restrictions are increasingly targeting public libraries, where they could affect not only the children’s section but also the books available to everyone in a community.

兩年多來，美國各地對圖書的質疑急劇增加，禁令日益鎖定公立圖書館，不只影響兒童閱讀區，也影響社區的每個人能讀到的書。

The shift comes amid a dramatic increase in efforts to remove books from libraries, according to a pair of new reports released this week from the American Library Association and PEN America, a free speech organization.

美國圖書館協會和言論自由組織「美國筆會」本周發布新報告顯示，這項轉變發生在圖書館下架圖書的力度急劇增加之際。

The ALA found that nearly half the book challenges it tracked between January and August of this year took place in public libraries, up from 16% during the same period the year before. The association reported nearly 700 attempts to censor library materials, which targeted more than 1,900 individual titles — more than during the same period in 2022, a year that saw the most titles challenged since the organization began tracking the data.

美國圖書館協會發現，他們今年1月至8月追蹤的圖書質疑，近一半發生在公立圖書館，高於去年同期的16%。該協會通報近700件試圖審查圖書館材料的案例，鎖定超過1900本個別書籍，高於2022年同期。去年是美國圖書館協會開始追蹤相關資料以來，最多書籍受到質疑的一年。

Most of the challenged books were by or about people of color or LGBTQ people.

多數受到質疑的書籍是LGBTQ族群和有色人種的著作，或關於這兩個族群的書籍。

The movement to restrict access to books is likely broader than the numbers indicate. PEN’s numbers are compiled from public reports, school district data and local organizations that track book bans, but many removals are likely going unreported.

限制書籍獲取的運動，可能比數據所顯示的規模更廣。美國筆會的統計數字匯集公眾通報、學區數據和追蹤書籍禁令的當地組織，但許多書籍遭到下架可能沒有通報。

The PEN report, which counted book removals in school and classroom libraries during the 2022-23 school year, found 3,362 cases of books being removed, a 33% increase over the previous school year. More than 1,550 individual titles were targeted. Many of the same books are challenged around the country, including classics by Toni Morrison and Margaret Atwood, and contemporary young adult fiction by popular authors like John Green.

美國筆會報告統計2022至2023學年，學校和教室圖書館被下架的狀況，發現有3362起圖書下架案例，比前一個學年增加33%。超過1550本書籍被鎖定。許多相同書籍在全美各地遭質疑，包括非裔女作家托妮．莫里森和加拿大女詩人瑪格麗特．愛特伍的經典著作，及格林等暢銷作家的年輕成人小說。

The most dramatic spike in book bans took place in Florida, which removed more than 1,400 books and surpassed Texas as the state with the highest number of removals, according to PEN. Florida emerged as a hot spot for book challenges after the state passed several laws aimed in part at restricting educational and reading material on certain subjects.

美國筆會指出，圖書禁令劇增最嚴重是在佛州，該州下架1400多本書籍，超越德州成為美國下架書籍量最多的州。佛州通過數條法律，旨在限制某些主題的教育和閱讀素材後，成為圖書質疑熱點區。

While restrictions on books are rising, efforts to combat them are as well. Lawsuits challenging new state laws have been filed in states including Arkansas and Florida, and a judge in Texas recently issued a preliminary injunction against a law that would require bookstores to evaluate and rate every title they sell to schools and every book they’ve sold to schools in the past.

儘管圖書限制愈來愈多，與其對抗的努力也同時在增加。包括阿肯色州和佛州都有法律訴訟挑戰新州法，德州一名法官近期發布一項臨時禁制令反制一條法律，該法要求書店對過去和現在出售給學校的每一本書，進行評估和評分。

文／Elizabeth A. Harris, Alexandra Alter 譯／羅方妤