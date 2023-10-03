紐時賞析／小島反映義大利總理梅洛尼移民政策的挑戰

Island Packed With Migrants Tests Italy’s Push to Halt Tide

小島反映義總理梅洛尼移民政策的挑戰

On Italy’s southernmost island, Lampedusa, thousands of migrants crowded a reception center built for 600 as small boats hailing from Tunisia kept arriving. Outside Rome, a bus carrying migrants en route from Sicily to a center in the north crashed into a truck Friday, killing the drivers of both vehicles and injuring 19 migrants.

在義大利最南邊的蘭佩杜薩島，數以千計移民擠滿了為600人建造的接待中心，來自突尼西亞的小船仍不斷抵達。在羅馬城外，一輛來自西西里的巴士周五載著移民到北部一處中心的途中，撞到一輛卡車，兩輛車的司機喪命，19名移民受傷。

The huge challenges posed by immigration were in the spotlight again in Italy this week, undermining the efforts of the far-right ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to show that she had made progress in dissuading migrants from coming.

移民帶來的巨大挑戰本周在義大利再次成為關注焦點，破壞了梅洛尼總理領導的極右執政聯盟的努力，她想展現在勸阻移民前來已取得進展。

In the years leading up to her election last year, Meloni positioned herself as a hard-line opponent to migration, calling for a “naval blockade” and suggesting that the boats used to rescue migrants be sunk once the migrants were taken off them.

在去年當選前的幾年裡，梅洛尼將自己定位為死硬的移民反對者，呼籲「海上封鎖」，還建議移民被帶離後就將用於營救移民的船給弄沉。

Since taking power, she has changed tactics, signing a European Union deal with Tunisia aimed at stemming the flow of migrants from that country and working with the bloc to facilitate the redistribution of those who do arrive across member states.

自掌權以來，她已改變戰術，跟突尼西亞簽訂一份歐盟協議，目的是阻止來自該國的移民，並跟歐盟合作，促使抵達各會員國的移民重新分配。

The events of this week showed the limitations of that approach, leaving her in a quandary similar to that of previous Italian governments. Now members of Meloni’s coalition are asking her to take a tougher approach and saying that Italy needs more support from other European countries.

本周的事件表明這種做法的侷限性，讓她陷入類似之前義大利政府的困境。如今梅洛尼的聯盟成員要求她採取更強硬做法，並表示義大利需要其他歐洲國家的更多支持。

Most of the migrants landing in Italy this year set off across the Mediterranean from Tunisia, many in transit from other African countries.

今年抵達義大利的移民大多數從突尼西亞出發跨越地中海，其中許多人從其他非洲國家過境。

Lampedusa, a rocky land mass surrounded by turquoise waters, with a population of about 6,000 people before the latest migrant surge, is 70 miles north of Tunisia and 130 miles south of Sicily. It has been the main destination for the growing numbers of migrants coming from Tunisia.

蘭佩杜薩是個碧綠海水圍繞的岩石陸地，位於突尼西亞北方70英里、西西里南方130英里，在最近移民猛增之前有大約6000個居民。此地已成為愈來愈多來自突尼西亞移民的主要目的地。

義大利最南邊的蘭佩杜薩島。 路透社資料照

With the rising migrant arrivals, Lampedusa has become a focus of increasing tensions between Italy and North Africa, as well as with its European neighbors.

隨著移民人數增加，蘭佩杜薩成了義大利與北非及其歐洲鄰國之間日益緊張的焦點。

Some politicians have been pressing the government to deploy the navy to pick up migrants at sea to ease the island’s burden.

部分政治人物一直敦促政府部署海軍在海上接起移民，減輕這個島嶼的負擔。

Meloni has rejected that idea in the past.

梅洛尼過去拒絕了這個想法。

“It only makes us waste million and million of euros to send our military navy to work as a ferry to pick up migrants,”Meloni has said.

梅洛尼說，「派我們的海軍充當接起移民的渡輪，只是讓我們浪費數以百萬計的歐元」。

文／Gaia Pianigiani 譯／周辰陽