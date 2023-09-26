紐時賞析／荷莉貝瑞投身抗飢計畫 5美元就可為發展中國家學童提供1月伙食

What Do Fashion and a United Nations Hunger Program Have in Common?

時尚與聯合國抗飢計畫有何共同點？

About a decade ago, actress Halle Berry visited Jinotega, a region in Nicaragua. In video from the visit, Berry looked on as tidy rows of children filed into their village school, where they would be provided their single balanced meal of the day. The prospect of a hearty lunch encouraged their parents to send them to school, Berry said in the footage, even those parents who may have been reluctant.

大約10年前，女星荷莉．貝瑞訪問了尼加拉瓜的吉諾特加區。在這趟訪問的影片中，貝瑞看著整齊的一排排孩子魚貫進入他們的鄉村學校，在那裡他們將獲得當天唯一的均衡膳食。貝瑞在影片中說，期望一頓豐盛午餐鼓勵他們的家長送他們上學，甚至是那些可能不大情願的家長。

She was acting as an emissary for Watch Hunger Stop, an initiative organized by designer Michael Kors in partnership with the United Nations World Food Program to provide meals to schools in developing regions around the world.

她擔任「戰勝飢餓」的特使，這是設計師麥可．寇斯跟聯合國世界糧食計畫署合作的一項倡議，要為全世界發展中區域學校提供膳食。

Kate Hudson joined the initiative in 2015 and made a field visit to Cambodia in 2017. She and Berry have since appeared in online campaign imagery, on television and in promotional videos for the program, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this month.

凱特．哈德森2015年加入這項倡議，2017年到柬埔寨進行實地考察。她跟貝瑞自此之後在線上活動影像、電視與該計畫的宣傳片亮相，而這項計畫在本月慶祝10周年。

“At the start, I wasn’t sure we would engage everyone,” Kors said in recent a phone conversation. “We thought that people would get bored.” But the campaign has prospered through sustained social media messaging and the sale of WHS special-edition apparel and accessories.

寇斯在最近一次電話訪談中表示，「一開始，我不確定我們會引起每個人的興趣，我們以為人們會覺得無聊」。但是，透過持久的社群媒體消息傳遞跟銷售「戰勝飢餓」特別版服裝與配飾，這個活動成功了。

“A lot of people think that philanthropy is only for the rich,” Kors said. He has challenged that assumption, arguing that donations are well within the means of many of his followers. Citing a WFP figure, he stressed that $5, the price of a coffee in many large cities, could feed a child in school for a month.

寇斯說，「很多人以為慈善活動只適用於有錢人」。他對這個假設提出了挑戰，主張捐獻完全在他的許多追隨者財力之內。他引述了一項「戰勝飢餓」數據，強調許多大城市一杯咖啡價格5美元，就可以為一個上學的孩子提供食物一個月。

Such messaging, most successful on the Michael Kors Instagram account, has been effective. Since 2013, Watch Hunger Stop has raised about $7.5 million, the equivalent of more than 30 million school meals (at about 25 cents per meal). The Michael Kors brand expects to donate an additional 3 million meals throughout the next campaign year, beginning in October, according to a spokesperson.

這樣的消息傳遞有效，在寇斯的Instagram帳號最為成功。自2013年以來，「戰勝飢餓」籌得大約750萬美元，相當於超過3000萬份學校膳食（每份大約25美分）。發言人表示，麥可．寇斯的品牌預計在10月開始的整個活動年度額外捐助300萬份膳食。

Certainly Michael Kors is not the first fashion brand to embrace the power of positive public relations. Ralph Lauren, Asos, H&M and Tiffany & Co., among others, have stepped up their support of philanthropic initiatives in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

當然，麥可．寇斯不是第一個擁抱正面公關力量的時尚品牌。緊接著新冠病毒疫情大流行之後，Ralph Lauren、Asos、H&M跟蒂芙尼及其他品牌加強了他們對慈善倡議的支援。

Watch Hunger Stop may or may not boost brand recognition worldwide. “But it absolutely allows people to know the values of the brand they are aligning with,” Kors said.

「戰勝飢餓」可能會也可能不會提升品牌全球知名度，寇斯說，「但這絕對可以讓人們了解他們支持品牌的價值觀」。

文／Ruth La Ferla 譯／周辰陽