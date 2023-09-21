聽新聞
會考生活英語／【學校篇】學生訂餐價格資訊

聯合新聞網／ TOEIC Bridge測驗夥伴校 基隆市輔大聖心高中 李佩華 編寫

★ 單字

1. offer [ˋɔfɚ] (v.) 提供 國中挑戰800字

2. elementary school [͵ɛləˋmɛntərɪ] [skul] (n.) 小學 國中基礎1200字

3. regular [ˋrɛgjəlɚ] (adj.) 正規的 國中挑戰800字

4. charge [tʃɑrdʒ] (v.) 索價 國中挑戰800字

5. income [ˋɪn͵kʌm] (n.) 收入 國中挑戰800字

★ 實用字詞

1. be based on 以...依據

2. as shown below 如下所示

School Meals Arrangement.

學校膳食安排。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Students/who are allowed/for free meals/receive meals/at no cost.

學生/具獲得/免費餐食(資格)者/即享用餐食/免費。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Students are offered lunch each school day.

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. According to the information provided, how much does a Grade 10 student pay for a lunch meal?

(A) NT$40

(B) NT$45

(C) NT$47

(D) NT$50

2. According to the information provided, how can a student receive meals at no cost?

(A) The student belongs to low-income family.

(B) The student belongs to High School.

(C) The student belongs to Elementary School.

(D) No condition(條件) at all.

解答：

1. (C) 2. (A)

動手做做看:

Students/are offered/lunch/each school day.

食安 會考 解答 國中會考生活英語

108課綱上路4年學生怎麼看？問卷：近7成對學習歷程有疑問

在IG經營學習帳號「study.lan」的阿瀾，是文華高中高三學生。他蒐集200多所學校、700多位學生的問卷，統計分析出1萬多字「學生對108課綱的想法與疑問」調查報告，記錄學生最真實的心聲並提出改善建議。

好讀周報／面對沒品觀光客各國出擊 要求簽生態公約反制

世界各地今夏頻頻傳出觀光客行為不檢新聞，包括喝醉的美國遊客困在艾菲爾鐵塔、京都古寺和羅馬競技場被遊客刻字等，感覺這個夏天充斥不良遊客。不過，其實各國古蹟充斥上千年的到此一遊刻字，顯示從古到今都有不守規矩的遊客。不過遊客不見得總是令人討厭，日本京都就因為一名大名鼎鼎的遊客，逃過原子彈轟炸風險。

紐時賞析／前方吃緊後方「緊吃」 烏克蘭忙掃貪

The removal of Ukraine’s minister of defense after a flurry ...

寫作教室／寫出自己的經驗不夠 要拿滿分你還需要「這個」

「請寫出你的經驗、感受或想法」是每一位中學生都耳熟能詳的句子，幾乎每一則寫作測驗的題幹都以這句話收尾，它頻繁出現的程度，...

紐時賞析／氣候陰謀論 粉飾今夏天災

今年夏季，隨著自然災害與極端環境狀況在全球各地變得更加舉目可見，科學家多次把矛頭指向一項共通因素：氣候變遷。

