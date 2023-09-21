會考生活英語／【學校篇】學生訂餐價格資訊
★ 單字
1. offer [ˋɔfɚ] (v.) 提供 國中挑戰800字
2. elementary school [͵ɛləˋmɛntərɪ] [skul] (n.) 小學 國中基礎1200字
3. regular [ˋrɛgjəlɚ] (adj.) 正規的 國中挑戰800字
4. charge [tʃɑrdʒ] (v.) 索價 國中挑戰800字
5. income [ˋɪn͵kʌm] (n.) 收入 國中挑戰800字
★ 實用字詞
1. be based on 以...依據
2. as shown below 如下所示
School Meals Arrangement.
學校膳食安排。
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
Students/who are allowed/for free meals/receive meals/at no cost.
學生/具獲得/免費餐食(資格)者/即享用餐食/免費。
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
Students are offered lunch each school day.
考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型
1. According to the information provided, how much does a Grade 10 student pay for a lunch meal?
(A) NT$40
(B) NT$45
(C) NT$47
(D) NT$50
2. According to the information provided, how can a student receive meals at no cost?
(A) The student belongs to low-income family.
(B) The student belongs to High School.
(C) The student belongs to Elementary School.
(D) No condition(條件) at all.
解答：
1. (C) 2. (A)
動手做做看:
Students/are offered/lunch/each school day.
贊助廣告
商品推薦
udn討論區
- 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
- 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
- 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
- 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
FB留言