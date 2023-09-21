會考生活英語／【學校篇】學生訂餐價格資訊

★ 單字

1. offer [ˋɔfɚ] (v.) 提供 國中挑戰800字 2. elementary school [͵ɛləˋmɛntərɪ] [skul] (n.) 小學 國中基礎1200字 3. regular [ˋrɛgjəlɚ] (adj.) 正規的 國中挑戰800字 4. charge [tʃɑrdʒ] (v.) 索價 國中挑戰800字 5. income [ˋɪn͵kʌm] (n.) 收入 國中挑戰800字

★ 實用字詞

1. be based on 以...依據 2. as shown below 如下所示

School Meals Arrangement.

學校膳食安排。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Students/who are allowed/for free meals/receive meals/at no cost.

學生/具獲得/免費餐食(資格)者/即享用餐食/免費。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Students are offered lunch each school day.

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. According to the information provided, how much does a Grade 10 student pay for a lunch meal?

(A) NT$40

(B) NT$45

(C) NT$47

(D) NT$50

2. According to the information provided, how can a student receive meals at no cost?

(A) The student belongs to low-income family.

(B) The student belongs to High School.

(C) The student belongs to Elementary School.

(D) No condition(條件) at all.

解答：

1. (C) 2. (A)

動手做做看:

Students/are offered/lunch/each school day.