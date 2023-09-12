紐時賞析／學校該如何與AI化敵為友 甚至借力使力？

How Schools Can Cope and Grow When Their Students Are Using A.I.

學校該如何與AI化敵為友 甚至借力使力？

Last November, when ChatGPT was released, many schools felt as if they’d been hit by an asteroid.

ChatGPT去年11月發布時，許多學校感覺像是被小行星撞擊到一般。

In the middle of an academic year, with no warning, teachers were forced to confront the new, alien-seeming technology, which allowed students to write college-level essays, solve challenging problem sets and ace standardized tests.

在學年進行途中，教師毫無預警地被迫面對這項新穎、看似匪夷所思的科技，學生可以用它寫出大學程度的文章，解開具挑戰性的問題集，並在標準化測驗中拿到高分。

Some schools responded by banning ChatGPT and tools like it. But those bans didn’t work, in part because students could simply use the tools on their phones and home computers. And as the year went on, many of the schools that restricted the use of generative artificial intelligence — as the category that includes ChatGPT, Bing, Bard and other tools is called — quietly rolled back their bans.

部分學校之前的應對方式，是禁止ChatGPT和類似的工具。但那些禁令成效不彰，部分原因是學生只要在手機和家中電腦使用這些工具即可。而隨著時間過去，許多曾限制使用「生成式人工智慧」（即包含ChatGPT、Bing、Bard等其他工具的類別名稱）的學校，都默默收回禁令。

There is a lot of confusion and panic, but also a fair bit of curiosity and excitement. Mainly, educators want to know: How do we actually use this stuff to help students learn, rather than just try to catch them cheating?

困惑、不安充斥的同時，卻也存在著相應的好奇與興奮感。教育人員主要想知道的是：我們實際上該如何使用這項事物來幫助學生學習，而不只是忙著抓作弊的學生？

Educators — especially in high schools and colleges — should assume that 100% of their students are using ChatGPT and other generative AI tools on every assignment, in every subject, unless they’re being physically supervised inside a school building.

教育人員，尤其是在高中和大學任教者，應該假設100%的學生都會使用ChatGPT和其他的生成式人工智慧工具，來完成每次、各個科目的作業，除非學生在校舍內有人當場監督。

At most schools, this won’t be completely true.

在多數學校，這不會完全符合實情。

Some students won’t use AI because they have moral qualms about it, because it’s not helpful for their specific assignments, because they lack access to the tools, or because they’re afraid of getting caught.

部分學生並不會使用人工智慧，原因包括對其有道德疑慮、在他們特定的作業上並無幫助、缺少取得這些工具的管道，或者因為害怕被抓到。

But the assumption that everyone is using AI outside class might be closer to the truth than many educators realize.

但假設所有人走出教室後都會使用人工智慧，可能比許多教育人員所想的還要接近事實。

There are many ways AI could reshape the classroom.

人工智慧可透過許多方式，使教室改頭換面。

Ethan Mollick, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, thinks the technology will lead more teachers to adopt a “flipped classroom” — having students learn material outside of class, and practice it in class — which has the advantage of being more resistant to AI cheating.

賓州大學華頓商學院教授莫里克認為，這項科技會驅使更多教師採行「翻轉教室」，讓學生學習課堂以外的素材，並在上課時活用，這個方法的優點是更能防範使用人工智慧作弊。

But students need guidance when it comes to generative AI, and schools that treat it as a passing fad — or an enemy to be vanquished — will miss an opportunity to help them.

但在生成式人工智慧方面，學生需要引導，而學校若將它視為一時的潮流，甚至是必須擊敗的洪水猛獸，將會錯失幫助學生的機會。

“A lot of stuff’s going to break,” Mollick said. “And so we have to decide what we’re doing, rather than fighting a retreat against the AI.”

「很多事物都將改變」，莫里克說，「為此我們必須決定我們要怎麼做，而非面對人工智慧時邊打邊退。」

文／Kevin Roose 譯／高詣軒