快訊

「鬼門關」後鴻運當頭！馬上就要升官發財的4大生肖

疫後華航在日航班恢復8成 復飛熊本航線「日人終究要出國」

聽新聞
test
0:00 / 0:00

紐時賞析／學校該如何與AI化敵為友 甚至借力使力？

聯合報／ 紐時賞析
生成式人工智慧ChatGPT為教學生態帶來巨變，專家建議可透過「翻轉教室」概念，將AI融入課堂。（紐約時報）
生成式人工智慧ChatGPT為教學生態帶來巨變，專家建議可透過「翻轉教室」概念，將AI融入課堂。（紐約時報）

How Schools Can Cope and Grow When Their Students Are Using A.I.

學校該如何與AI化敵為友 甚至借力使力？

Last November, when ChatGPT was released, many schools felt as if they’d been hit by an asteroid.

ChatGPT去年11月發布時，許多學校感覺像是被小行星撞擊到一般。

In the middle of an academic year, with no warning, teachers were forced to confront the new, alien-seeming technology, which allowed students to write college-level essays, solve challenging problem sets and ace standardized tests.

在學年進行途中，教師毫無預警地被迫面對這項新穎、看似匪夷所思的科技，學生可以用它寫出大學程度的文章，解開具挑戰性的問題集，並在標準化測驗中拿到高分。

Some schools responded by banning ChatGPT and tools like it. But those bans didn’t work, in part because students could simply use the tools on their phones and home computers. And as the year went on, many of the schools that restricted the use of generative artificial intelligence — as the category that includes ChatGPT, Bing, Bard and other tools is called — quietly rolled back their bans.

部分學校之前的應對方式，是禁止ChatGPT和類似的工具。但那些禁令成效不彰，部分原因是學生只要在手機和家中電腦使用這些工具即可。而隨著時間過去，許多曾限制使用「生成式人工智慧」（即包含ChatGPT、Bing、Bard等其他工具的類別名稱）的學校，都默默收回禁令。

There is a lot of confusion and panic, but also a fair bit of curiosity and excitement. Mainly, educators want to know: How do we actually use this stuff to help students learn, rather than just try to catch them cheating?

困惑、不安充斥的同時，卻也存在著相應的好奇與興奮感。教育人員主要想知道的是：我們實際上該如何使用這項事物來幫助學生學習，而不只是忙著抓作弊的學生？

Educators — especially in high schools and colleges — should assume that 100% of their students are using ChatGPT and other generative AI tools on every assignment, in every subject, unless they’re being physically supervised inside a school building.

教育人員，尤其是在高中和大學任教者，應該假設100%的學生都會使用ChatGPT和其他的生成式人工智慧工具，來完成每次、各個科目的作業，除非學生在校舍內有人當場監督。

At most schools, this won’t be completely true.

在多數學校，這不會完全符合實情。

Some students won’t use AI because they have moral qualms about it, because it’s not helpful for their specific assignments, because they lack access to the tools, or because they’re afraid of getting caught.

部分學生並不會使用人工智慧，原因包括對其有道德疑慮、在他們特定的作業上並無幫助、缺少取得這些工具的管道，或者因為害怕被抓到。

But the assumption that everyone is using AI outside class might be closer to the truth than many educators realize.

但假設所有人走出教室後都會使用人工智慧，可能比許多教育人員所想的還要接近事實。

There are many ways AI could reshape the classroom.

人工智慧可透過許多方式，使教室改頭換面。

Ethan Mollick, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, thinks the technology will lead more teachers to adopt a “flipped classroom” — having students learn material outside of class, and practice it in class — which has the advantage of being more resistant to AI cheating.

賓州大學華頓商學院教授莫里克認為，這項科技會驅使更多教師採行「翻轉教室」，讓學生學習課堂以外的素材，並在上課時活用，這個方法的優點是更能防範使用人工智慧作弊。

But students need guidance when it comes to generative AI, and schools that treat it as a passing fad — or an enemy to be vanquished — will miss an opportunity to help them.

但在生成式人工智慧方面，學生需要引導，而學校若將它視為一時的潮流，甚至是必須擊敗的洪水猛獸，將會錯失幫助學生的機會。

“A lot of stuff’s going to break,” Mollick said. “And so we have to decide what we’re doing, rather than fighting a retreat against the AI.”

「很多事物都將改變」，莫里克說，「為此我們必須決定我們要怎麼做，而非面對人工智慧時邊打邊退。」

文／Kevin Roose 譯／高詣軒

說文解字看新聞

【高詣軒】

開學囉！生成式AI機器人ChatGPT去年11月橫空出世，師生都受到強烈衝擊。教師擔心學生用來作弊、寫作業。新學期開始，作者主張，既然無可迴避，不如積極運用，使教室更充實。

Generative意指具生成力、創造力的：It is highly cash generative and income is growing. 常見的用法包括generative grammar/linguistics/phonology.

英文有幾個字用來形容正在做某事或準備做某事時的疑慮不安。

Qualm是指對所作所為是否正確時的些微疑慮，常用複數：Doctors expressed qualms about the ethics of the treatment. Scruple意指對違反道德原則的顧忌：I overcame my moral scruples. Compunction是對做某事的罪惡感，常用於否定句：She has no compunctions about rejecting the plan.這三個字常用的片語都是N+about something.

Fad則指稱倏忽即逝的流行事物，the latest/current fad。

紐時賞析 AI ChatGPT

延伸閱讀

學童使用AI工具存隱憂 聯合國籲嚴格規範

綠營提「市府認證7大寇」列黑名單 新北：民代甘為側翼

時代AI百大影響人物 馬斯克、ChatGPT阿特曼入列

AI 時代來臨 群益期貨祭出百萬獎金 廣邀各路高手來對決

相關新聞

紐時賞析／學校該如何與AI化敵為友 甚至借力使力？

ChatGPT去年11月發布時，許多學校感覺像是被小行星撞擊到一般。

好讀周報／17歲女想全臉整形只因「網紅都有整」 醫師忠言勸退

前一陣子，日本有位熱愛健身的醫美診所醫師在推特分享拒絕高中生求診的過程，引發熱烈反響。

好讀周報／建交下產物 以埃幽靈航班「沒官網、航班資訊」

新聞故事：往返埃及開羅和以色列特拉維夫的西奈航空（Air Sinai）直航班機因應《埃以和約》而出現，過去40多年來成為...

寫作教室／那些年 貶謫文人的超越（下）

在貶謫文學中，有一種令人激賞的精神，是受貶文人不陷溺於挫折泥淖，他們破除了一般人遭難而低迷不前的窘況，確立自己的核心，寫...

閱讀數學／你好，請問你幾歲？

前陣子熱播的韓劇「今生也請多指教」描述女主角擁有前世記憶，在今生用全新的身分與前世親友碰面的故事...

國中數學／用數學，學7C溝通法則

溝通時彼此都要理解對方的目標與訴求，相互理解後同儕關係就能更友善。那要怎麼溝通才 能讓對方理解呢？太冗長重複的敘述會讓人沒有興趣聽下去，這時就可以借助7C法則來規劃 想說的話，掌握好法則，讓內容有料有

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。

商品推薦