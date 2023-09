會考生活英語／【常識篇】認識貓熊

★ 單字

1. rare [rer ] adj. 稀少的(國中基礎1200字) 2. forest [ˈfɔːr.ɪst] n. 森林; 林區(國中基礎1200字) 3. mountain [ˈmaʊn.tən] n. 山(國中基礎1200字)

★ 實用字詞

1. mammal (n.) 哺乳類動物 2. herbivore (n.) 草食性動物 3. omnivore (n.) 雜食性動物

Facts About Giant Pandas

閱讀技巧:找出文章中的代名詞所指涉的意義,以利閱讀。

Theycan’t live without the plants because theycan also get water from them .

(牠們生活不能缺少此植物因為牠們也可從這植物中獲得水分。)

考題練習:TOEIC Bridge測驗+國中會考題型

1. What does a giant panda usually eat?

(A) Mice.

(B) Flowers.

(C) Bamboos.

2. What kind of animal is a giant panda?

(A) It’s black and white.

(B) It is a small animal.

(C) It’s a herbivore.

3. Based on the reading, what can we refer to?

(A) A giant panda can live without water.

(B) There aren’t many giant pandas in the world.

(C) People can’t see giant pandas very often because they live in the mountains.

解答:

1. (C) 2. (A) 3. (B)