會考生活英語／【常識篇】認識貓熊

聯合新聞網／ TOEIC Bridge測驗合作學校 台北市南門國中英語老師王姵莉 編寫

★ 單字

1. rare [rer ] adj. 稀少的（國中基礎1200字）

2. forest [ˈfɔːr.ɪst] n. 森林; 林區（國中基礎1200字）

3. mountain [ˈmaʊn.tən] n. 山（國中基礎1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. mammal (n.) 哺乳類動物

2. herbivore (n.) 草食性動物

3. omnivore (n.) 雜食性動物

Facts About Giant Pandas

熊貓小知識

閱讀技巧：找出文章中的代名詞所指涉的意義，以利閱讀。

Theycan’t live without the plants because theycan also get water from them .

(牠們生活不能缺少此植物因為牠們也可從這植物中獲得水分。)

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題

1. What does a giant panda usually eat?

(A) Mice.

(B) Flowers.

(C) Bamboos.

2. What kind of animal is a giant panda?

(A) It’s black and white.

(B) It is a small animal.

(C) It’s a herbivore.

3. Based on the reading, what can we refer to?

(A) A giant panda can live without water.

(B) There aren’t many giant pandas in the world.

(C) People can’t see giant pandas very often because they live in the mountains.

解答：

1. (C) 2. (A) 3. (B)

考題 會考

會考生活英語／【常識篇】認識貓熊

