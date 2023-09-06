紐時賞析／州政府加碼抗中 引發企業焦慮

Spreading State Restrictions on China Show Depths of Distrust in the U.S.

州政府加碼抗中 引發企業焦慮

At a moment when Washington is trying to reset its tense relationship with China, states across the country are leaning into anti-Chinese sentiment and crafting or enacting sweeping rules aimed at severing economic ties with Beijing.

華盛頓正試圖重新調整與中國大陸緊繃關係之際，美國各州正投入反中情緒，相繼擬定或頒布具廣泛影響的法規，意在切割與北京的經濟連結。

The measures, in places including Florida, Utah and South Carolina, are part of a growing political push to make the United States less economically dependent on China and to limit Chinese investment over concerns that it poses a national security risk. Those concerns are shared by the Biden administration, which has been trying to reduce America’s reliance on China by increasing domestic manufacturing and strengthening trade ties with allies.

這些措施可見於佛州、猶他州、南卡州等地，共同構成一股漸趨強勁的政治推力，要讓美國在經濟減少依賴中國並限制中方投資，因憂心其對國家安全產生威脅。拜登政府同樣有這些擔憂，至今持續藉由擴增國內製造業並強化與盟邦的貿易連結，盼降低美國對中國依賴。

But the state efforts have the potential to be far more expansive than what the administration is orchestrating. They have drawn backlash from business groups over concerns that state governments are veering toward protectionism and retreating from a long-standing tradition of welcoming foreign investment into the United States.

但比起拜登政府的策畫，州政府的作為潛在效應更廣泛。這已引發來自企業團體的反彈，擔心州政府正朝貿易保護主義轉彎，棄守長久以來歡迎外國到美國投資的傳統。

Nearly two dozen mostly right-leaning states — including Florida, Texas, Utah and South Dakota — have proposed or enacted legislation that would restrict Chinese purchases of land, buildings and houses. Some of the laws could potentially be more onerous than what occurs at the federal level, where a committee led by the Treasury secretary is authorized to review and block transactions if foreigners could gain control of American businesses or real estate near military installations.

近廿多個多半為右傾的州，包括佛州、德州、猶他州和北達科他州，都已提案或制定了限制中國人購買土地、建築與房屋的法律。部分法條可能比聯邦層級現有法規更繁重。在聯邦規範上，若外國人可能掌握鄰近軍事設施的美國企業或房地產，一個由財政部長領導的委員會有權審查並阻止交易。

The laws being proposed or enacted by states would go far beyond that, preventing China — and in some cases other “countries of concern” — from buying farmland or property near what is broadly defined as “critical infrastructure.”

州政府正在提案或頒布的法規則更進一步，將阻止中國以及有時包括其他「具疑慮的國家」，在概括定義的「關鍵基礎建設」鄰近購買農地或房地產。

The restrictions coincide with a resurgence of anti-China sentiment, inflamed in part by a Chinese spy balloon that traveled across the United States this year and by heated political rhetoric ahead of the 2024 election. They are likely to pose another challenge for the administration, which has dispatched several top officials to China in recent weeks to try to stabilize economic ties. But while Washington may see a relationship with China as a necessary evil, officials at the state and local levels appear determined to try to sever their economic relationship with America’s third-largest trading partner.

與這些限制同時浮現的是反中情緒抬頭，部分是受到今年飄至美國的中方情報氣球所煽動，也來自2024年大選前激烈的政治論述。拜登政府近幾周派遣數名高官訪中力求穩定經濟連繫，這些法規可能對拜登政府形成另一個挑戰。華盛頓可能將與中國的關係視為必要之惡，多個州和地方層級官員卻似乎打定主意，試圖切斷和美國第三大貿易夥伴之間的經濟關係。

