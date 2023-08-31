紐時賞析／盛極必衰 大陸發展已「觸頂」？

‘Peak China’ (Post-Dynasty Version)

盛極必衰 大陸發展已「觸頂」？

We live in an era of many peaks. If cultural commentators have it right, we have reached peak TV, peak girl, peak avocado, peak fish — even peak peak. Now China — perhaps prematurely — is getting the peak treatment in political science circles and the news media.

我們身處的時代充斥許多「頂峰」。若文化評論家說得沒錯，我們的電視已然觸頂、少女已觸頂、酪梨已觸頂、魚類已觸頂，甚至達到頂峰上的頂點。如今在政治學界和新聞媒體，或許是過早論斷吧，中國正被指稱已經觸頂。

“Peak China” refers to the hotly debated concept that China has reached the height of its economic power. Michael Beckley, head of the Asia Program at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, believes he coined the term in a 2018 article that argued China’s economy, the world’s second largest, would not necessarily overtake the U.S. economy, as many had long projected. He said he had been inspired by “peak oil.”

備受熱議的「中國觸頂」說法，指的是中國已達到其經濟實力的全盛期。外交政策研究所亞洲項目主管貝克利自認在2018年的一篇文章裡創造了這個詞，該文主張位居世界第二大的中國經濟，未必會如許多人預估那樣超越美國經濟。他說，其論述的靈感源自於「石油峰值論」。

“Political scientists write a lot about rise and decline, but there isn’t a phrase that summarizes when a rising power starts to slow down,” Beckley said. The term has since been widely adopted in debates about Chinese power and the trajectory it will take.

貝克利表示：「政治學家關於興衰的著述甚多，卻沒有簡述興起的強權開始放緩的用語。」從此以後，該詞在有關中國實力和其未來軌跡的論述中廣獲採用。

“Peak China” began making its way into headlines in 2021 when a Politico Europe article argued that China’s international investments in infrastructure were producing disappointing results. The next year, Foreign Affairs used the phrase to counter the contention that the superpower was on a downswing. Soon, “peak China” chatter reached new heights. Think tanks internationally took up the question practically en masse. Political scientists debated it on YouTube. The Economist got on it.

「中國觸頂」在2021年開始登上各家媒體標題，當年有篇「Politico」歐洲版的文章主張，中國在國際的基礎建設投資案成效令人失望。隔年，「外交事務」援用該詞來反駁中國這個超級強國正步向衰弱的論調。很快的，「中國觸頂」一說甚囂塵上。國際上，各家智庫集體以務實角度探討這個問題，政治學者在YouTube上對此爭論，「經濟學人」也參了一腳。

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois, the top Democrat on a House committee focused on competition with China, said he saw “real warning signs” that the Chinese economic engine might be sputtering. But he dismissed talk of “artificial peaks and plateaus,” cautioning against basing assumptions about the nation’s economic situation on the opaque and limited data it produces.

伊利諾州聯邦眾議員、眾院一個關注與中國競爭問題的委員會民主黨領袖克利什納穆希表示，他看到「切實的警訊」顯示中國經濟引擎可能正在告急，但對「人為的頂峰和停滯期」相關說法，他不以為然，提醒不應根據一國所產出的含糊、有限數據，來對其經濟情況做出臆測。

“I absolutely don’t believe it’s true,” said Ian Bremmer, founder of the Eurasia Group, a political risk consulting company. He believes the concept that China’s best days are behind it is “ideologically freighted,” advanced by those with an adversarial worldview who ignore the country’s continued growth and the fact that American businesses are interested in Chinese markets.

政治風險顧問公司「歐亞集團」創辦人布雷默表示：「我絕不相信這是事實」。中國的黃金時代已過去這種看法，他認為「承載著意識形態」，是與其敵對的世界觀所提出，無視該國經濟持續成長，以及美國企業對中國市場興致勃勃的事實。

“A hell of a lot of people are very excited to make money in China,” he said. “It’s objectively premature to use the phrase.”

「一大票人迫不及待想在中國賺錢」，他說，「客觀來看，要用到那個詞還言之過早」。

文／Ephrat Livni 譯／高詣軒