紐時賞析／歹戲拖棚…沒有人想看的第二次「拜川大戰」

聯合報／ 紐時賞析
愛荷華州狄蒙10日舉辦州博覽會，民眾前往選購旗幟並了解總統候選人。選民說2024年總統大選不想看到拜川二次對決，希望有其他選項。（紐約時報）
The Biden-Trump Rematch That Nobody Wants

沒有人想看的第二次拜川大戰

Emma Willits, a mental health counselor from Des Moines, is looking for a candidate who cares about climate change and universal health care. She voted for President Joe Biden and will probably do so again, though Willits, 26, says “it feels a little hopeless, honestly.”

來自狄蒙的心理諮商師艾瑪．維里茨正在找一位在乎氣候變遷與全民醫療健保的候選人。她上次投給拜登總統，而且可能會再投他一次，僅管26歲的維里茨表示：「講真的，這感覺有點絕望」。

Sitting on a bench just across the fair midway, John Hogan described how he believed Biden was a criminal who should be “hung” — before his wife shushed him for being unkind. He said he voted for Donald Trump twice and would probably do so again, if the former president wins his party’s nomination for a third time.

侯根坐在博覽會中間再過去一點的長凳上，他講著自己相信拜登是個該被「吊死」的罪犯，直到他妻子認為他太刻薄，要他安靜。他說他投給川普兩次，若川普三度贏得黨內初選，他大概也會再投給他。

But Hogan, too, would like more options.

但侯根也想有更多選擇。

“These two jokers compared to Ronald Reagan?” said Hogan, a 58-year-old retiree from Pella, a small town an hour southeast of Des Moines. “Come on.”

58歲、已退休的侯根來自佩拉，一個位於狄蒙東南方一小時車程的小鎮。他說：「這兩個小丑跟雷根比？拜託」。

In an era when American politics are defined by discord, there’s one issue on which voters across the divided political landscape appear to be able to find common ground: Please, not another round of this.

在這個美國政治以不和著稱的時代，有一件事似乎是政治立場各不相同的選民都有共識：拜託，不要再來一次。

Five months before the first nominating contest in Iowa, the country appears headed for the first presidential-election rematch since 1956, when President Dwight Eisenhower defeated Adlai Stevenson II for the second time.

距離愛荷華州首場黨內初選仍有5個月，但美國似乎將面臨1956年後首次二度對決的總統大選；當年，艾森豪總統二度擊敗史蒂文生。

Interviews with more than two dozen strategists, voters and candidates indicate that many see the country as slowly marching not toward a new season but into reruns. And even in Iowa, where voters invest deeply in presidential politics, a whole lot of them would really like to change the channel.

訪問20多名選戰策士、選民及候選人的結果顯示，許多人認為美國正緩慢地邁向重播，而非新一季開播。即便是極為投入總統選舉的愛荷華州選民，很多人也真的想轉台。

“That’s surprisingly one of the few things Americans can agree on right now — they don’t want a rematch,” Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota, one of the lesser-known Republicans challenging Trump, said in an interview while riding the Ferris wheel. “Presidential campaigns should be about a vision of where our country should go. In both cases, there’s a lot of discussion of the past.”

北達科他州長柏根是共和黨內名氣較小的川普挑戰者之一，他在搭乘摩天輪時受訪說：「這出乎意料之外地是當今美國人少數的共識之一，他們不想要二度對決。總統選戰應該是關於我們國家走向何方的願景。但在這兩次，許多討論都著墨於過去」。

Emily Wiebke grimaced when asked whether she was excited for a Biden-Trump rematch. She would vote for Biden again, she said, but would really like some less seasoned options.

當艾蜜莉．維比克被問到是否對拜登川普二度對決感到興奮，她做了個鬼臉。她說她會再次投給拜登，但真的很希望看到一些沒那麼老成的選項。

“Last time I kind of felt like, why are you making me choose between these two people?” said Wiebke, 48, a high school English teacher from Fort Dodge, Iowa. “Maybe get some younger people with some new ideas and kind of see where that is.”

48歲的維比克是愛荷華州道奇堡的一名高中英語教師。她說：「上一次我有點感覺像是，為什麼要強迫我在這兩人之間選一個？或許可以讓一些有新想法的年輕人參選，然後看會發生什麼事」。

文／Lisa Lerer, Reid J. Epstein　譯／陳曉慈

說文解字看新聞

【陳曉慈】

非關年齡歧視，只是年近八旬的拜登、川普再戰2024，不免讓人質疑兩黨的「後浪」是否全掛在沙灘上。運動比賽的rematch是再比一次，通常係因前一次不分勝負，2020美國大選的結果很清楚，只是有人輸不起。紐時的標題用中文來說大概就是「歹戲拖棚」。

古羅馬時期，政壇候選人會穿白長袍在廣場會見選民，拉丁文candidus指白色，candidatus「穿一身白」就指候選人，後演變為英文的candidate。candid是真誠，美國一齣真人秀會偷拍民眾被整時真實反應，節目就叫Candid Camera。candid photography指沒有特別擺拍、自然呈現的照片。

Shush是要某人安靜的擬聲字，有時還帶動作用手指壓住自己嘴唇示意，特別是對孩童："Piggy sniveled and Simon shushed him quickly as though he had spoken too loudly in church."語出諾貝爾文學獎1983年得主威廉．高汀（William Golding）名作《蒼蠅王》（Lord of the Flies）。

紐時賞析 拜登 川普 總統大選 民主黨 共和黨

