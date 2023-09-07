會考生活英語／【生活篇】人格特質

★ 單字

1. conservative [kən’sɝvətɪv] adj. 保守的 (國中挑戰800字) 2. optimism [‘ɑptəmɪzəm] n. 樂觀 (國中挑戰800字)

1. handwriting analysis 筆跡分析 2. personality traits 人格特質

Analyzing Personality from Handwriting

從字跡分析個性

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

A German /psychology professor/ proposed the theory/ that the brain /determines handwriting.

一位德國/心理學教授/提出理論/大腦/決定筆跡

動手做做看：

Many psychologists also supported this theory and used handwriting analysis to identify various personality traits.

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. According to the paragraph, what did a German psychology professor propose in the late 19th century?

(A) Handwriting analysis can determine personality traits.

(B) Handwriting is determined by the brain.

(C) Handwriting reflects clear thinking and logical organization.

2. Which type of letter shape reflects a person who usually thinks from different ways?

(A) Wide spacing between letters.

(B) Square-shaped letter.

(C) Rounded letter.

3. Tommy always follows the rules and keeps in order. What could his handwriting possibly be like?

(A) Rounded letter and Small handwriting

(B) Small handwriting and Wide spacing between letters

(C) Wide spacing between letters and Square-shaped letter

1. (B) 2. (C) 3. (C)

Many psychologists/ also supported this theory /and used handwriting analysis/ to identify /various personality traits.

許多心理學家/也支持這個說法/並用筆跡分析/去識別/各種人格特徵