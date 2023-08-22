紐時賞析／烏軍反攻殺出一線生路

Grinding Counteroffensive Hands Ukraine a Flash of Success

烏軍反攻殺出一線生路

For 10 days, Ukrainian marines fought street by street and house by house to recapture the southeastern village of Staromaiorske, navigating artillery fire, airstrikes and hundreds of Russian troops.

10天來，為了要收復東南部村落「斯塔羅馬約斯克村」，烏克蘭陸戰隊員逐街、逐戶作戰，設法突破砲兵火力、空襲和數以百計俄軍。

The Russians put up a ferocious defense, but that ended Thursday when they folded and the Ukrainians claimed victory. “Some ran away, some were left behind,” said an assault commander from Ukraine’s 35th Marine Brigade, who uses the call sign Dikyi, which means Wild. “We were taking captives,” he added.

俄軍原本激烈抵抗，但周四俄軍潰敗抵抗告終，烏軍則宣布勝利。使用呼號「Dikyi」（意為「狂野」）的烏軍第35陸戰旅進攻指揮官表示：「有些人逃跑了，有些人被拋下」。他並提到：「我們抓到俘虜。」

The recapture of Staromaiorske, a small village that is nonetheless critical to Ukraine’s southern strategy, was such a welcome development for Ukraine that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced it himself.

斯塔羅馬約斯克雖是小村落，但對烏南部戰略至關重要，收復該村對烏而言是令人稱慶的斬獲，總統澤倫斯基為此親自宣布這項消息。

The counteroffensive has largely been a brutal lesson for Ukrainian troops, who have struggled to seize back territory across the southern region of Zaporizhzhia. In two months, Ukrainian troops have advanced less than 10 miles at any point along the region’s 100-mile front.

對於拚命在南方札波羅熱州各地奪回領土的烏軍來說，反攻行動有很大一部分成了慘痛教訓。該開始的2個月，在該區域綿延100英里的前線，烏軍在各進攻點推進都不足10英里。

Victories, such as the one at Staromaiorske, represent a potential breakthrough in the fighting, Ukrainian officials said, perhaps opening the way for a broader push by their country’s forces.

烏官員表示，在斯塔羅馬約斯克村取得的這類勝利，展現出戰局的潛在突破口，或許可為烏部隊開啟更大規模推進的道路。

Ukraine is focused on two main southward thrusts, with the aim of cutting off Russian resupply routes. One line of attack goes through Staromaiorske toward the city of Berdiansk on the Azov Sea, and another, farther west, toward the city of Melitopol.

為了達成截斷俄軍補給路徑的目標，烏著重在兩大南向進軍路線。其中一路會穿過斯塔羅馬約斯克村，朝向亞速海沿岸城市別爾江斯克；另一路則更偏西側，朝向梅利托波爾市。

Both cities command strategic transit routes for Russian forces occupying southern Ukraine and Crimea.

對占據烏南部和克里米亞的俄國部隊而言，這兩城控制了戰略運輸路線。

For weeks, Ukrainian artillery and long-range missiles have been pounding Russian supply lines and rear bases in an effort to break their operational capability and undermine Russian morale.

數周以來，烏軍砲兵和長程飛彈持續打擊俄國補給路線和後方基地，藉此破壞他們的作戰能力並削弱俄軍士氣。

Rockets fired from an American-made HIMARS mobile launcher surprise drivers on country roads near the front line as Ukrainian units attack targets deep behind Russian lines.

烏軍還攻擊俄軍防線後方深處的目標，美製「海馬斯」多管火箭機動式發射器發射火箭炮，使前線周邊鄉間道路上的駕駛人吃驚。

As Ukrainian forces deploy Western-supplied weapons, Russian troops are making use of deadly new tactics and weapons of their own, including attack drones and remote-detonated mines.

烏部隊利用西方國家提供的武器，俄國同時也在運用他們新的致命戰術和武器，包括攻擊型無人機和遙控引爆的地雷。

In Staromaiorske, Russian soldiers dug bunkers underneath the village’s houses with multiple exits so a house would erupt like an anthill when under attack, said Dikyi.

「Dikyi」表示，在斯塔羅馬約斯克村，俄國軍人在村內房屋下方挖掘了具備多個出口的地堡，所以當房屋遭受攻擊時，會像蟻丘一般爆發。

The key to the Ukrainian success in the village, he said, was wearing down the Russian soldiers’ will to fight. The first sign of the Russian collapse was when 20 soldiers abandoned their position after complaining that reinforcements had failed to arrive, he said.

他說，烏軍在該村得勝關鍵，就是磨光俄軍戰鬥意志。據他所述，俄軍崩潰的第一個徵兆，就是有20個軍人抱怨援軍未能到達然後棄守崗位。

