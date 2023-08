會考生活英語／【常識篇】地下水

★ 單字

1. evaporate [ɪ’væpə͵ret] v. 使蒸發 (國中挑戰800字) 2. seep [sip] v. 滲出 (國中挑戰800字)

★ 實用字詞

1. be made up of 由…組成 2. be available for 可以用來

The water hidden underground

看不見的地下水

閱讀技巧:將長句分成短字詞,以利閱讀

The primary source/ of underground water/ is from the sky, / which is rainwater.

主要來源/地下水的/是從天上來的/就是雨水

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

If it seeps into the ground, it becomes groundwater.

考題練習:TOEIC Bridge測驗+國中會考題型

1. What percentage of the Earth is covered by land?

(A) 71%

(B) 29%

(C) 97%

2. Where is the main source of underground water from?

(A) Oceans

(B) Rivers, lakes, and ponds

(C) Rainwater

3. Where is the majority of freshwater located?

(A) Oceans

(B) Underground

(C) Rivers, lakes, and ponds

解答:

1. (B) 2. (C) 3. (B)

動手做看看:If it seeps into/ the ground, /it becomes /groundwater.

若它滲透到/地下/它變成/地下水。