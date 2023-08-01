紐時賞析／就在2028 飛天小黃炒作多年終有時間表

Air Taxis May Finally Get Clearance to Fly

就在2028 飛天小黃炒作多年終有時間表

For years, flying taxis have represented an exciting but distant dream, fueled in part by industry hype. Now they have a rollout plan and a target arrival date: 2028.

多年來，飛天計程車一直是個令人興奮但遙遠的夢想，這樣的情緒部分來自業界炒作。現在他們推出計畫和上市目標日期：2028年。

In a document published on Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration outlined the steps that it and others need to take to usher in a competitive air taxi market in at least one location by 2028 with limited operations starting as early as 2025. The vehicles look like small airplanes or helicopters and can take off and land vertically, allowing them to operate from the middle of cities, whisking people to airports or vacation destinations like the Hamptons in New York or Cape Cod in Massachusetts.

在一份周二發表的文件中，美國聯邦航空總署概述他們和其他機構所需採取的步驟，以便在2028年前至少在一個地方開展飛天計程車競爭性市場，並最早於2025年開始有限營運。這些車輛看起來像小型飛機或直升機，能垂直起降，使他們能在市中心營運，將客戶送往機場或度假勝地，如紐約漢普頓與麻州鱈角等。

The FAA’s plan is notable because it reflects confidence that the technology is only a few years away, and because it comes from the agency that will oversee certification of the aircraft as well as the rules that pilots and companies must follow.

聯邦航空總署的計畫引人注目，因為這反映出這項科技只要再幾年就能上路的信心，也因為推出這項計畫的機構將監管這種飛機認證及制定飛行員與公司必須遵守的規則。

“These things will be coming on the scene, and our job is to try and be ahead of the curve,” said Paul Fontaine, an assistant FAA administrator who oversees the modernization of the air transportation system. The plan is intended to serve as a guide for introducing the aircraft in a way that is predictable and routine, the agency said.

監管空中運輸系統現代化業務的聯邦航空總署助理署長方田說：「這些東西將會出現，而我們的工作就是努力走在潮流前面。」該署也表示，這項計畫旨在作為一項指引，讓這種飛行器以可預測和常規方式引進。

Creating the conditions for air taxis to zip above one or more cities by 2028 will be no small task, and aircraft manufacturers will need the help of many others besides the FAA, including other federal agencies and state and local governments.

創造條件讓飛天計程車在2028年以前於一個或多個城市空中飛行，不是小事，飛行器製造商需要聯邦航空總署以外的其他協助，包括其他聯邦機構、州與地方政府。

Air taxis are likely to face resistance from local officials and residents who fear that they will be safety hazards or a nuisance. Legislation and lawsuits seeking to block their use in cities and neighborhoods could set up pitched battles.

飛天計程車可能面臨地方官員和居民抗拒，他們害怕安全隱憂和造成滋擾。尋求阻擋飛天計程車在城市和其鄰近地區使用的立法和訴訟，可能引發激戰。

But first the aircraft must be certified. Many are designed to be fully electric, though some could be powered by hydrogen or a combination of jet fuels and batteries. The aircraft are still under development by various companies and can carry only a handful of passengers. They also contain an array of new technologies and systems, many of which will have to be individually certified to meet the FAA’s standards.

但首先這種飛行器必須獲得認證。許多這類飛行器被設計成全電動，有些可由氫能或由燃料結合電池驅動。多間公司仍在開發這類飛行器，且只能運載少量乘客。它們也包含一系列新科技和系統，其中許多需要被單獨認證以達到聯邦航空總署標準。

文／Niraj Chokshi 譯／羅方妤