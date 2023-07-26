紐時賞析／當環保團體將抗議矛頭指向藝術 美術館困擾又無奈

When Protesters Take Aim at Art

當環保團體將抗議矛頭指向藝術

Two climate activists made a beeline for a beautiful Monet painting exhibited at the National Museum in Sweden on a recent Wednesday morning. They wanted to convey the urgency of the environmental crisis — pollution, global warming and other man-made disasters — that could turn the artist’s gorgeous gardens at Giverny into a distant memory. So the young protesters followed what has become a familiar playbook: gluing a hand to the artwork’s protective glass and smearing it with red paint.

最近一個周三早晨，兩名氣候行動人士在瑞典國家美術館奔向一幅美麗的莫內畫作。他們希望傳達環境危機的急迫性，汙染、全球暖化及其他人為災害，將讓畫家筆下吉維尼小鎮的美麗花園成為追憶。年輕抗議者因此又搬出如今已常見的戲碼：把一隻手黏上畫作的防護玻璃並塗上紅色顏料。

In April, at the National Gallery of Art in Washington two eco-activists splattered paint on the case surrounding a 19th century Degas sculpture, “Little Dancer Aged Fourteen,” drawing pine trees and frowny faces onto its plinth with red and black paint — symbolic of blood and oil.

今年四月，在華盛頓國家美術館，兩名環保行動人士朝19世紀藝術家竇加的雕塑「14歲的小舞者」防護罩潑漆，並用象徵血與石油的紅色與黑色顏料在雕塑底座畫上松樹與哭臉。

Similar scenes have unfolded at more than a dozen museums over the last year, leaving cultural workers on edge and at a loss for how to prevent climate activists from targeting delicate artworks.

瑞典國家美術館代理館長赫德斯托姆說：「我們知道這類事件會發生。我們從去年秋天起制定一項對策」。

Cultural institutions are attempting to be proactive, when their budgets allow. At the Metropolitan Museum of Art, more security has been added to certain exhibitions, including the current blockbuster, “Van Gogh’s Cypresses.”More than 40 paintings and prints are behind protective glass because of concerns about climate activists. (Last year, protesters threw soup at a Van Gogh painting at London’s National Gallery.)

過去一年來，類似場景於十幾座美術館上演，讓藝文工作者如坐針氈，不知該如何防範氣候行動人士攻擊精美藝術品。

“We knew something like this could happen,” said Per Hedström, interim director of the National Museum in Sweden. “We had started working on a plan last fall.”

在經費允許的情況下，藝文機構正試圖積極應對這些事件。在紐約大都會美術館，某些展覽已加強安全措施，包括近期熱門的「梵谷的絲柏樹」。因擔心氣候行動人士，超過40件油畫和版畫加裝了防護玻璃。（倫敦國家美術館的梵谷畫作去年遭環保人士潑湯。）

Hedström said that his museum is still calculating the cost of damages that the government might request in prosecuting the activists, who belong to the environmental organization Aterställ Vatmarker (Restore Wetlands).

赫德斯托姆表示，館方仍在估算損失金額，政府可能要求起訴行動人士，他們屬於環保組織「恢復溼地」。

In what appears to be a tipping point in the United States, prosecutors have brought serious federal charges against protesters who threatened the safety of art at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, which is a federal institution.

在美國，情況似乎出現轉捩點，檢察官以重大聯邦罪名起訴示威者，因他們威脅屬於聯邦機構的華盛頓國家美術館藝品安全。

Kaywin Feldman, the National Gallery’s director, said she appreciated work done by authorities “to bring these serious charges.”

國家美術館館長凱雯．費爾德曼說，她認同當局「提出這些嚴重控罪」做法。

“People keep saying to me: What on earth does Degas’ ‘Little Dancer’ have to do with climate change? Of course, the answer is nothing,” Feldman said. “Museums have always been committed to offering the greatest amount of access possible to original works of art and it has been part of its founding ethos. It bothers us all to have to put up more and more barriers.”

費爾德曼說：「人們老是問我：竇加的小舞者到底與氣候變遷何干？答案當然是毫無關聯。美術館始終致力於盡可能讓人們接觸藝術原作，這也是立館宗旨的一部分。如今被迫架設愈來愈多的屏障，我們大家都很困擾。」

文／Zachary Small 譯／陳曉慈