會考生活英語／【校園篇】服裝儀容

★ 單字

1. uniform [júːnəfɔ̀rm] (n.)制服 (國中基礎1200字) 2. tie [tái] (n.)領帶 (國中基礎1200字) 3. belt [bɛlt] (n.)皮帶 (國中基礎1200字) 4. blame [blem] (v.)責怪 (國中挑戰800字) 5. fault [fɔlt] (n.)錯誤 (國中挑戰800字)

★ 實用字詞

1. in the … way 以...的方式 2. too… 太... 3. look like 看起來像 4. Stop Ving 停止做... 5. be angry/mad at sb. 對...生氣 6. fight with… 跟...吵架/打架

Before heading for the weekly assembly in the Meeting Hall.

去禮堂集合進行週會前。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Stop/talking/and/blaming/each other.

停止/說話/以及/責怪/彼此。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Remember to bring your books and your pencil bag.

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. According to the conversation, what may it be in the third sentence?

(A) his tie

(B) his belt

(C) her skirt

(D) her appearance

2. According to the conversation, which is true?

(A) The students will go to a casual (隨性的) occasion.

(B) The students need to join the assembly every day.

(C) The teacher is angry at Student A because he didn’t wear a skirt.

(D) Student A and Student B like to fight with each other.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Remember/to bring/your books/and/your pencil bag.

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (D)