會考生活英語／【生活篇】動手做咖啡

★ 單字

1. refreshing [rɪˈfreʃ.ɪŋ] adj. 清爽的（國中挑戰800字） 2. mellow [‘mɛlo] adj. 醇香的（國中挑戰800字）

★ 實用字詞

1. personal preference 個人喜好 2. a piece of cake 輕而易舉

Let’s make iced coffee.

我們一起做冰咖啡吧。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Tear the bag / and put the filter bag into / a water bottle / with 160ml to 300ml.

撕開袋子／把濾袋放入／水瓶／有著160毫升到300毫升

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

You can add the water while keeping it refrigerated at a low temperature.

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What does “It” refer to?

(A) Enjoying coffee.

(B) Making iced coffee

(C) Tearing the packaging.

2. How long should the water bottle be kept in the refrigerator for a rich and strong flavor?

(A) Seven hours

(B) Ten hours

(C) More than twelve hours

解答：

1. (B) 2. (B)