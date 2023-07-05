紐時賞析／抗議禁書令 伊利諾州通過禁「禁書」令
To Fight Book Bans, Illinois Passes a Ban on Book Bans
抗議禁書令 伊利諾州通過禁「禁書」令
Taking a new tack in the ideological battle over what books children should be able to read, Illinois will prohibit book bans in its public schools and libraries, with Gov. J.B. Pritzker calling the bill that he signed Monday the first of its kind.
美國伊利諾州在兒童該讀什麼書的意識形態之爭發起新一波攻勢，禁止公立學校及圖書館實施禁書令。伊利諾州長普里茨克說，他周一簽署的這項法案是這類法律中的第一個。
The law, which takes effect next year, was the Democratic-controlled state’s response to a sharp rise in book-banning efforts across the country, especially in Republican-led states, where lawmakers have made it easier to remove library books that political groups deemed objectionable.
這項法律明年生效，這是民主黨主政州針對遍及全國的禁書運動一記回擊。禁書運動在共和黨主政州尤為熱烈，這些州的議員讓引起政治團體反感的書籍更容易從圖書館下架。
“While certain hypocritical governors are banning books written by LGBTQ authors, but then claiming censorship when the media fact-checks them, we are showing the nation what it really looks like to stand up for liberty,” Pritzker, a Democrat, said at a bill-signing event at the Harold Washington Library Center in Chicago.
民主黨的普里茨克在芝加哥哈洛德華盛頓圖書中心的法案簽署典禮上說：「某些虛偽的州長下令禁止LGBTQ（女同性戀、男同性戀、雙性戀、跨性別者、對性別疑惑者）作者寫的書，卻稱媒體對他們進行事實查證是言論審查；我們將向全國展示捍衛民主的真實樣貌」。
The law directs public libraries in the state to adopt or write their own versions of a library bill of rights such as the American Library Association’s, which asserts that “Materials should not be proscribed or removed because of partisan or doctrinal disapproval.”
這條法律指示該州公立圖書館採用或訂定自己的圖書館權利法案，例如美國圖書館協會的權利法案就寫入「不應以黨派或教義為由，禁止或移除館內資料」。
Libraries that don’t comply could lose state funding, according to the bill.
根據該法案，不遵守的圖書館將失去州政府的經費支援。
Pritzker appeared to call out, although not by name, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, a Republican who has staked his 2024 presidential candidacy in part on his status as a driver of conservative policies addressing cultural issues. DeSantis supported state laws aimed, at least in part, at limiting access to some reading materials in public schools.
普里茨克雖未指名道姓，但疑似指涉共和黨的佛羅里達州州長德桑提斯。德桑提斯以強調文化議題的保守政策推動者自居，並以此作為角逐2024年美國共和黨總統候選人的部分本錢。德桑提斯支持的州法當中，至少有部分主張限制公立學校的閱讀材料。
Other states, including Georgia and Kentucky, have followed suit with laws that could make it easier to lodge complaints about specific books and influence library or education boards, according to EveryLibrary, a political action committee that tracks proposed book regulation laws nationwide.
追蹤美國各地圖書管制法規發展的政治行動委員會「各地圖書館」資料顯示，包括喬治亞州及肯塔基州，美國其他州已陸續仿效佛州立法，讓檢舉特定書籍並影響圖書館或教育委員會變得更容易。
文／Orlando Mayorquin 譯／陳曉慈
說文解字看新聞
【陳曉慈】
美國近年因政治價值對立，掀起激烈的「禁書大戰」，各大校園及圖書館相繼被要求下架《鼠族》、《使女的故事》、《麥田捕手》、《美麗新世界》等逾千本「有害讀物」，這些書籍內容多涉及種族歧視／迫害、酷兒議題、性、宗教觀點等。
描述禁止的單字很多，ban專指來自官方有法定效力的禁令，像是a banned substance/drug（運動員的禁藥）或a smoking ban, a travel ban，動詞可用impose/put/place，解禁的動詞可用lift/remove，要查禁的對象前面介詞用on。The book was banned from school libraries.動詞片語有ban something from something.
Tack在本文指做事情的特定方式：Let’s try a different tack.用change/take/make tack形容改弦更張。The government may change tack if it loses support.
文中的bill of rights是指保護公民享有公正平等權利的法律聲明。大寫時The Bill of Rights指美國權利法案，1791年通過的前10條憲法增修條文(ten amendments)；也指英國國會在1689年通過的權利法案，確認英國公民享有的基本權利和自由。
延伸閱讀
贊助廣告
udn討論區
- 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
- 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
- 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
- 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
FB留言