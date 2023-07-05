紐時賞析／抗議禁書令 伊利諾州通過禁「禁書」令

To Fight Book Bans, Illinois Passes a Ban on Book Bans

抗議禁書令 伊利諾州通過禁「禁書」令

Taking a new tack in the ideological battle over what books children should be able to read, Illinois will prohibit book bans in its public schools and libraries, with Gov. J.B. Pritzker calling the bill that he signed Monday the first of its kind.

美國伊利諾州在兒童該讀什麼書的意識形態之爭發起新一波攻勢，禁止公立學校及圖書館實施禁書令。伊利諾州長普里茨克說，他周一簽署的這項法案是這類法律中的第一個。

The law, which takes effect next year, was the Democratic-controlled state’s response to a sharp rise in book-banning efforts across the country, especially in Republican-led states, where lawmakers have made it easier to remove library books that political groups deemed objectionable.

這項法律明年生效，這是民主黨主政州針對遍及全國的禁書運動一記回擊。禁書運動在共和黨主政州尤為熱烈，這些州的議員讓引起政治團體反感的書籍更容易從圖書館下架。

“While certain hypocritical governors are banning books written by LGBTQ authors, but then claiming censorship when the media fact-checks them, we are showing the nation what it really looks like to stand up for liberty,” Pritzker, a Democrat, said at a bill-signing event at the Harold Washington Library Center in Chicago.

民主黨的普里茨克在芝加哥哈洛德華盛頓圖書中心的法案簽署典禮上說：「某些虛偽的州長下令禁止LGBTQ（女同性戀、男同性戀、雙性戀、跨性別者、對性別疑惑者）作者寫的書，卻稱媒體對他們進行事實查證是言論審查；我們將向全國展示捍衛民主的真實樣貌」。

The law directs public libraries in the state to adopt or write their own versions of a library bill of rights such as the American Library Association’s, which asserts that “Materials should not be proscribed or removed because of partisan or doctrinal disapproval.”

這條法律指示該州公立圖書館採用或訂定自己的圖書館權利法案，例如美國圖書館協會的權利法案就寫入「不應以黨派或教義為由，禁止或移除館內資料」。

Libraries that don’t comply could lose state funding, according to the bill.

根據該法案，不遵守的圖書館將失去州政府的經費支援。

Pritzker appeared to call out, although not by name, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, a Republican who has staked his 2024 presidential candidacy in part on his status as a driver of conservative policies addressing cultural issues. DeSantis supported state laws aimed, at least in part, at limiting access to some reading materials in public schools.

普里茨克雖未指名道姓，但疑似指涉共和黨的佛羅里達州州長德桑提斯。德桑提斯以強調文化議題的保守政策推動者自居，並以此作為角逐2024年美國共和黨總統候選人的部分本錢。德桑提斯支持的州法當中，至少有部分主張限制公立學校的閱讀材料。

Other states, including Georgia and Kentucky, have followed suit with laws that could make it easier to lodge complaints about specific books and influence library or education boards, according to EveryLibrary, a political action committee that tracks proposed book regulation laws nationwide.

追蹤美國各地圖書管制法規發展的政治行動委員會「各地圖書館」資料顯示，包括喬治亞州及肯塔基州，美國其他州已陸續仿效佛州立法，讓檢舉特定書籍並影響圖書館或教育委員會變得更容易。

文／Orlando Mayorquin 譯／陳曉慈