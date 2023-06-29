會考生活英語／【時事篇】猴痘從哪來？
★ 單字
1. symptom [‘sɪmptəm] n. 症狀（國中挑戰800字）
2. immunity [ɪ’mjunətɪ] n. 免疫力（國中挑戰800字）
★ 實用字詞
1. incubation period 潛伏期
2. transmit through 傳播
The introduction to Monkeypox.
關於猴痘的介紹。
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
Monkeypox is an illness / that can affect / both humans and animals.
猴痘是一種疾病／可以影響／人類和動物
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
Monkeypox is mainly transmitted through close contact with infected animals or humans.
考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型
1. What is the main cause of Monkeypox?
(A) Monkeys
(B) Monkeypox virus
(C) Smallpox virus
2. According to the reading, what is the risk of Monkeypox infection for the general public?
(A) Unknown
(B) High
(C) Low
3. From the passage, it can be inferred that the Monkeypox virus is similar to:
(A) Smallpox virus
(B) Monkey virus
(C) Monkeypox germs
解答：
1. (B) 2. (C) 3. (A)
