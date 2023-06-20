紐時賞析／自警正義在海地崛起 犯罪驟降

Vigilante Justice Rises in Haiti and Crime Plummets

自警正義在海地崛起 犯罪驟降

The 14 presumed gang members under arrest were arriving at a police station in Haiti’s capital when a group of people overpowered the police, rounded up the suspects outside and used gasoline to burn them alive.

被認定是幫派分子的14人被捕後送到海地首都一處警察局，一群人制伏了警察，將嫌犯驅趕到外面，用汽油活活燒死他們。

The gruesome executions April 24 marked the start of a brutal vigilante campaign to reclaim the streets of the capital, Port-au-Prince, from gangs that have inflicted terror on Haitians for nearly two years.

4月24日的恐怖處決標誌一場殘酷義警運動的起點，要從幫派手中收復首都太子港的街道，這些幫派對海地人施加恐懼將近兩年。

In a nation wracked by extreme poverty and violence, civilians have taken up arms and killed at least 160 people believed to be gang members in the six weeks since a citizens “self-defense” movement known as “bwa kale” kicked off its vigilantism with the brazen police station attack, according to data gathered in a new report by a prominent Haitian human rights group.

根據一個知名海地人權團體新報告收集的數據，在這個受到極端貧困和暴力嚴重傷害的國家，自從名為bwa kale的平民「自衛」運動用明目張膽的警局攻擊開始其義警行為以來，平民拿起武器，6周內殺死了至少160名據信是幫派分子的人。

The result: a sharp drop in kidnappings and killings attributed to gangs in neighborhoods where people told The New York Times they had been afraid to leave their homes.

結果：一些社區由幫派犯下的綁架跟殺人案急遽下降，當地民眾告訴紐約時報，他們原本不敢離開自家。

The outbreak of mob justice is worrisome, Haiti experts say, because it could easily be used to target people who have nothing to do with gangs and could lead to an explosion of even worse violence if the gangs seek retribution.

海地專家表示，暴民正義的爆發令人擔憂，因為這可輕易被用於鎖定跟幫派無關的人們，幫派若尋求報復，可能導致更嚴重暴力遽增。

That it took a movement of self-appointed vigilantes to bring some semblance of calm to parts of Port-au-Prince underscores the chaos engulfing a country where no president has been elected in two years, and underpaid and outgunned police have fled in large numbers.

太子港部分地區經過自封為義警的運動才帶來一些平靜表象，凸顯出吞噬這個國家的混亂。當地2年來沒有選出總統，薪水過低與火力不足的警察大量逃離。

Even as vigilantes set people ablaze and set up checkpoints, many Haitians support them and consider them a natural consequence of an acute power vacuum.

即使義警放火燒人並設立檢查哨，許多海地人支持他們，並認為他們是嚴重權力真空的自然結果。

Nearly two years ago, the last elected president, Jovenel Moïse, was assassinated in his home and replaced by an interim prime minister widely viewed as inept. Elections have not been held since the assassination, and the Caribbean nation of 11 million people has no remaining elected officials. The acting prime minister, Ariel Henry, appealed last year for outside intervention, but efforts by the United States and other nations to mount an international contingent have stalled, largely because no country wants to lead it.

將近2年前，最後的民選總統摩依士在家中被暗殺，由一個被公認無能的臨時總理取代。刺殺案以來選舉一直沒有舉行，這個1100萬人口的加勒比海國家已沒有剩餘的民選官員。代理總理亨利去年懇求外部干預，但美國與其他國家組織國際部隊的努力已停滯，主要是因為沒有國家想要領導。

文／Frances Robles , Andre Paultre 譯／周辰陽