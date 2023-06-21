紐時賞析／新納粹俄國民兵助陣 烏克蘭左「右」為難

For Ukraine Military, Far-Right Russian Volunteers Make for Worrisome Allies

新納粹俄國民兵助陣 烏克蘭左「右」為難

A group of fighters aligned with Ukraine, who had participated earlier last month in the most intense fighting inside Russia’s borders since the invasion, gathered the foreign and local press in an undisclosed location Wednesday to celebrate, to taunt the Kremlin and to show off what they called “military trophies” from their incursion into their native land: Russia.

一群和烏克蘭站在同一陣線的戰士，上個月參與了俄軍入侵以來俄國境內最激烈的戰事。他們周三將外國和當地媒體聚集到一處祕而不宣的地點慶祝，並譏嘲克里姆林宮，也誇耀他們從入侵母國俄羅斯的行動中取得他們所稱的「軍事戰果」。

Their leader, Denis Kapustin, was proud that his force of anti-Putin Russians at one point controlled, he said, 42 square kilometers of Russian territory.

他們的領袖卡普斯京表示，旗下的俄裔反普亭部隊一度掌控42平方公里俄國領土，對此感到自豪。

“I want to prove that it’s possible to fight against a tyrant,” he said. “That Putin’s power is not unlimited, that the security services can beat, control and torture the unarmed. But as soon as they meet a full armed resistance, they flee.”

「我想要證明，起兵對抗暴君是可行之舉」，他說，「普亭的權力並非無邊無際；維安部隊可以打壓、控制和折磨手無寸鐵的人民，但一旦他們面臨全副武裝的回擊，就會溜之大吉」。

It was the rhetoric of a dissident freedom fighter, but there was a discordant note that emerged as clearly as the neo-Nazi Black Sun patch on the uniform of one of the soldiers: Kapustin and prominent members of the armed group he leads, the Russian Volunteer Corps, openly espouse far-right views.

這套說詞出自一名異議的自由鬥士，但一種違和的音調卻也從中浮現，就和其中一名軍人制服縫上的新納粹符號「黑太陽」標誌一樣清楚可見：卡普斯京和其領導的武裝團體「俄羅斯志願軍」重要成員，公然擁護極右派觀點。

Kapustin, who has long used the alias Denis Nikitin but typically goes by his military call sign, White Rex, is a Russian citizen who moved to Germany in the early 2000s. He associated with a group of violent soccer fans and later became, “one of the most influential activists” in a neo-Nazi splinter group in the MMA scene, officials in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia have said.

卡普斯京長期使用別名尼基丁，但通常以其作戰稱號「白王」為人所知，本身是俄國公民，在2000年代初期遷居德國。他曾和一群暴力足球迷有所關連，而根據德國北萊因-西伐利亞邦官員指出，他後來在綜合格鬥界的一個新納粹派系團體中，成了「最具影響力的活躍人士之一」。

Kapustin has reportedly been banned from entering Europe’s visa-free, 27-country Schengen zone, but he has said only that Germany canceled his residency permit.

卡普斯京據稱被歐洲27國組成的免簽證申根區禁止入境，但他只表示，德國取消了他的居留許可。

The fact that the group has garnered attention for its operation and revived coverage of the group’s ties to neo-Nazis is an awkward development for Ukraine’s government, particularly since President Vladimir Putin of Russia has justified his invasion on the false claim of fighting neo-Nazis and made it a regular theme of Kremlin propaganda.

該團體因作戰行動大受矚目，而他們與新納粹的關係也被重新起底報導，對烏克蘭政府來說算是尷尬的事態，尤其因為俄國總統普亭正是假藉對抗新納粹分子之名，使其侵略行動正當化，並作為克里姆林宮宣傳活動的固定主題。

Ukraine has denied any involvement in the Russian Volunteer Corps or any role in fighting on the Russian side of the border. But Kapustin said that his group “definitely got a lot of encouragement” from Ukrainian authorities.

烏克蘭已否認和俄國志願軍有所牽連，也否認涉入任何俄國境內作戰，但卡普斯京表示他的團體從烏克蘭當局「確實得到許多鼓勵」。

Kapustin, who in addition to speaking Russian speaks fluent English and German, told reporters he did not think being called “far right” was an “accusation.”

卡普斯京除了會說俄文，英文和法文也很流利。他告訴記者，並不認為被稱作「極右派」是種「指控」。

“We have never concealed our views,” he said. “We are a right, conservative, military, semipolitical organization.”

「我們從來不會隱瞞自身觀點」，他說，「我們是個右派、保守、半政治軍事組織」。

文／Valerie Hopkins 譯／高詣軒