紐時賞析／玩不下去的電競美國夢 廣告減少、戰隊虧本經營

The Esports World Is Starting to Teeter

玩不下去的電競美國夢

Six years ago, the Madison Square Garden Co., a group that includes James Dolan, owner of the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers, announced a triumphant entrance into sports’ next frontier: a professional video game league.

六年前，美國職籃紐約尼克隊和職業冰球紐約遊騎兵隊的業主麥迪遜廣場花園公司，也就是詹姆斯．杜蘭所屬的集團，氣勢如虹地宣布踏入體育界的下一個疆域：職業電子競技聯盟。

The New York investors spent more than $10 million to purchase a majority stake in Counter Logic Gaming, an esports team, and said that professional video gaming “now stands on the verge of enormous change, which we believe has the potential to generate significant growth.”

這批紐約投資客砸下超過1000萬美元買下電競戰隊CLG的多數持股，並表示職業電競界「現在站在巨大變革的邊緣，我們相信這有潛力創造巨額成長」。

Instead, that growth has stagnated. As esports revenue fell below expectations and investors became skeptical of the industry, Madison Square Garden’s owners last year tried to find a way out of the business by selling their marquee team.

然而，成長卻停滯不前。有鑑於電競收益下滑至低於預期，且投資人開始懷疑這個產業，麥迪遜廣場花園公司的老闆們去年透過出售他們名號響亮的隊伍，試著尋求出路離開這個業界。

After years of fanfare, esports in the United States are giving way to economic realities. Unable to turn a profit, team owners are cutting costs by laying off employees and ending contracts with star players. In some cases, they are selling their teams and sometimes at a loss, offering a blunt reality check to people who believed esports could be the next big thing in entertainment.

多年的吹捧之後，如今美國電競產業正讓位給經濟現實。由於無法轉虧為盈，戰隊的老闆正透過解僱員工、終止和明星選手的合約來降低成本。有些情況下，他們正在出售旗下隊伍，甚至偶爾會賠本賣出，這給了相信電競是娛樂產業明日之星的人一記現實的當頭棒喝。

Most alarming, some viewers seem to be losing interest. They watched 14.8 million hours of the 2023 spring season of the League Championships Series, the biggest U.S. esports league, down 13% from a year earlier and down 32% from 2021, according to estimates from the data firm Esports Charts.

最值得警惕的是，有些觀眾似乎正失去興趣。根據數據公司Esports Charts估計，美國最大電競聯盟、英雄聯盟冠軍聯賽，2023年春季只獲得1480萬小時觀看時數，比前一年下滑13%，且比2021年減少32%。

Star esports players can earn seven-figure salaries and compete for championships. Investors over the past decade purchased stakes in teams that participate in professional leagues for games including League of Legends, Overwatch and Call of Duty.

明星電競選手收入上看7位數，還能角逐冠軍賽。過去10年投資客買進戰隊股分，這些隊伍參與「英雄聯盟」、「鬥陣特攻」、「決勝時刻」等遊戲的職業電競聯盟。

The biggest of those is the League Championship Series, a 10-team league established in 2013 and run by Riot Games, the company that created League of Legends. In the league, teams go head-to-head in League of Legends, a fantasy-themed game, in matches that can draw millions of viewers and fill stadiums.

其中規模最大的是英雄聯盟冠軍聯賽，該聯盟在2013年成立，共有10支隊伍，由創造「英雄聯盟」的公司銳玩遊戲營運。在聯盟中，各隊伍在奇幻主題遊戲《英雄聯盟》裡正面對決，賽事可吸引數百萬名觀眾，競賽場館座無虛席。

But the leagues have struggled to make money. Partnerships to broadcast esports tournaments on sites such as YouTube and Twitch have dissipated, sponsors are slashing their advertising budgets, and owners are operating teams at a loss while paying huge salaries to esports players.

但這些聯盟卻苦於創造利潤。將電競比賽在YouTube和Twitch等網站播出的合作關係已逐漸消失，贊助商則正在削減其廣告預算，而戰隊老闆們正在虧本經營，還得支付高額薪資給電競選手。

Some esports teams, including Evil Geniuses, have parted ways with many of their expensive League of Legends players. Others, such as 100 Thieves, are laying off employees and senior executives.

包括EG戰隊在內的部分電競隊伍，已經告別隊上許多「英雄聯盟」高薪選手。其他像是100 Thieves等隊伍，正在解僱員工和高階主管。

文／Kellen Browning 譯／高詣軒