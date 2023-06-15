聽新聞
test
0:00 / 0:00

會考生活英語／【休閒篇】開箱房間

聯合新聞網／ TOEIC Bridge測驗夥伴校 新泰國中英語老師梁汎晴 編寫

★ 單字

1. shelf [ʃɛlf] n. 架子（國中挑戰 800字）

2. clothes [kloz] n. 衣服（國中基本1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. plenty of + [C]s／[U] 很多的…

plenty [ˋplɛntɪ] adj.很多的

2. a little adv. 稍微的（+adj.）

a little adj. 一些、少許的（+[U]）

A YouTuber is introducing her room to her fans.

一位YouTuber正在向粉絲們介紹自己的房間。

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題

1. According to the short paragraph, what may be the word in the ________?

(A) dark

(B) messy

(C) comfortable

(D) noisy

2. According to the short paragraph, which is true?

(A) The writer does not have any brother.

(B) The writer is talking about her house.

(C) The writer enjoys reading storybooks.

(D) The writer’s mom is a housewife.

解題技巧：

空格內的答案需要從上下文的線索進行判斷，前文My jacket and T-shirt are on the bed.

Dirty clothes are everywhere.暗示作者的房間應該是有些messy「凌亂的」，其他選項則沒有線索可以推理出來。dark「黑暗」，comfortable「舒服的」，noisy「吵雜的」。

換你練習看看：

What is the tone of this short paragraph?

(A) sad

(B) warm

(C) angry

(D) boring

解答：

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (A)

換你練習看看：

(B)溫暖的

可以從最後一句My room is a little messy, but with them, it is still lovely.推理而出。

考題 會考 YouTuber 國中會考生活英語

相關新聞

國中國文／語文一點通——古人別稱大不同

古人除了自身的名與字號外，大多都另有別號，有些是自己取的，如安貧樂道的陶淵明因宅邊有五棵柳樹，故自稱為五柳先生...

3D實驗室／學著用不同尺度看世界 瞧瞧顯微鏡頭下的奧祕

隨著暑假的腳步接近，小六的同學們也即將跨入人生的下一個階段，升為國中生囉！在國中，我們會接觸到更多有趣的實驗，也會認識不同的儀器或實驗器材...

會考生活英語／【休閒篇】開箱房間

★ 單字 1. shelf [ʃɛlf] n. 架子（國中挑戰 800字） 2. clothes [kloz] n. 衣服（國中基本1200字） ★ 實用字詞 1. plenty of +

紐時賞析／玩不下去的電競美國夢 廣告減少、戰隊虧本經營

Six years ago, the Madison Square Garden Co., a group that i...

公民時事題／民法擬刪父母懲戒條款「七成家長反對」 親權究竟是甚麼？

一、 時事掃描：民法擬刪除父母懲戒條款 國教盟調查逾七成家長反對修法...

好讀周報／國中生「睏世代」？ 青少年睡不夠已成全球問題

教育部去年宣布廢除高中早自習，學生只要在早上8點前到校即可，希望讓青少年能多睡一點。但兒盟日前調查發現，兒少的平均睡眠時...

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。

商品推薦