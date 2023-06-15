會考生活英語／【休閒篇】開箱房間

★ 單字

1. shelf [ʃɛlf] n. 架子（國中挑戰 800字） 2. clothes [kloz] n. 衣服（國中基本1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. plenty of + [C]s／[U] 很多的… plenty [ˋplɛntɪ] adj.很多的 2. a little adv. 稍微的（+adj.） a little adj. 一些、少許的（+[U]）

A YouTuber is introducing her room to her fans.

一位YouTuber正在向粉絲們介紹自己的房間。

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. According to the short paragraph, what may be the word in the ________?

(A) dark

(B) messy

(C) comfortable

(D) noisy

2. According to the short paragraph, which is true?

(A) The writer does not have any brother.

(B) The writer is talking about her house.

(C) The writer enjoys reading storybooks.

(D) The writer’s mom is a housewife.

解題技巧：

空格內的答案需要從上下文的線索進行判斷，前文My jacket and T-shirt are on the bed.

Dirty clothes are everywhere.暗示作者的房間應該是有些messy「凌亂的」，其他選項則沒有線索可以推理出來。dark「黑暗」，comfortable「舒服的」，noisy「吵雜的」。

換你練習看看：

What is the tone of this short paragraph?

(A) sad

(B) warm

(C) angry

(D) boring

解答：

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (A)

換你練習看看：

(B)溫暖的

可以從最後一句My room is a little messy, but with them, it is still lovely.推理而出。