會考生活英語／【生活篇】安排行程

★ 單字

1. restaurant [ˋrɛstərənt] n. 餐廳、餐館（國中基本1200字） 2. free [fri] adj. 空閒的、自由的、免費的（國中基本1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. bet v. 斷定、確信（+that名詞子句）

※對話慣用語補充

A: You’ll come with us to the beach, right? B: You bet. (你說的對、當然= Sure.)

Peter is convincing Ellen to go to a new restaurant nearby with him.

Peter正在說服Ellen與他一起去附近新開的餐廳。

解題技巧：文轉圖方式

閱讀內容包含不少細節的文章或對話，建議可以利用文轉圖的形式，將內容由文字轉化成條列式的大綱，對照題目細節才會比較清楚。例如文中的Ellen本周計畫可以記錄如下表：

換你練習看看：

根據對話，請問Ellen預定的周末計畫是什麼？

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. According to the conversation above, which is true?

(A) Peter has the piano class on Tuesday.

(B) Ellen will clean her room on Thursday.

(C) Ellen’s mom will go shopping on her own.

(D) Ellen will meet Peter at six on Wednesday.

2. Ellen gets a message from her mom after she talks to Peter. Which may be the message from her mom?

(A) “ Ellen, the piano teacher said you did not go to the class. Why?”

(B) “ Check the list and don’t forget to bring some fresh eggs home.”

(C) “ Ellen, your favorite restaurant will be closed. Go buy some yummy food.”

(D) “ Peter called you and said that he will meet you at six. Don’t forget it.”

解答：

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (D) 2. (B)

換你練習看看：

clean her bedroom (weekend)