會考生活英語／【生活保健篇】手機成癮

★ 單字

1. sign [saɪn] v. 簽字、做記號／n. 記號、跡象、徵兆（國中基礎1200字） 2. interesting [ˋɪntərɪstɪŋ] adj. 有趣的（國中基礎1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. phub (V.) 低頭滑手機、不顧他人的動作(phone電話+snub冷落) phubber(n.)低頭族 2. scroll (V.)上下滑手機(滾動頁面) swipe (V.)左右滑手機(轉換頁面)

The following picture shows some signs of phone addiction. Please check them and think what you can do to get away from it.

解題技巧：判斷代名詞題型

代名詞用來代替前述說過的名詞，可以先還原為原名詞後再檢視內容，例如：Sometimes, put down your cellphones and move to the people around you, and you will find your world interesting even if you don’t have them (= cellphones.)

換你練習看看：

這兩個粗體字代名詞分別指的是…？

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. According to the reading, who may have “phone addiction”?

(A) Cathy always fights with her mom because her mom takes her cellphone away.

(B) Job seldom has time to talk to his friends on the phone.

(C) Lily has a headache and can’t sleep well, so she goes to the doctor for help.

(D) Tommy enjoys sharing fun YouTube videos with his friends.

2. What does “them” in the last paragraph mean?

(A) games

(B) people

(C) signs of phone addictions

(D) cellphones

解答：

them代表signs of phone addiction／it代表phone addiction

1. (A) 2. (D)