紐時賞析／王室成員的矛盾：哈利、梅根既要隱私又要曝光

A Royal Paradox: Harry and Meghan Seek Both Privacy and Publicity

王室成員的矛盾：哈利、梅根既要隱私又要曝光

When Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, decamped Britain for the United States in 2020, he portrayed it as an act of survival against a relentlessly intrusive British press. On Tuesday, after a chaotic encounter with photographers in New York City, Harry found the media glare can be just as intense in his adopted home.

2020年，哈利王子和妻子梅根揮別英國前往美國時，他曾將此舉描述為一種求生之道，以對抗無情騷擾的英國媒體。星期二，在紐約市與攝影狗仔歷經一場混亂的遭遇後，哈利發覺在他的第二個家媒體目光同樣緊盯不放。

With details continuing to filter out about what exactly happened to Harry, Meghan and her mother, Doria Ragland, as photographers pursued them in midtown Manhattan, the episode underscored a basic paradox in the lives of this celebrity couple: They plead for privacy but also seek publicity, with a Netflix documentary, a tell-all memoir by Harry and public appearances that will inevitably draw cameras.

哈利、梅根和梅根的母親多莉亞．拉格蘭，於曼哈頓中城遭攝影狗仔追逐時究竟發生了什麼事，細節正在釐清當中，而這起事件凸顯這對名人夫妻檔生活上的一個根本矛盾：他們渴求隱私卻又尋求外界關注，透過推出網飛紀錄片、爆料式的哈利回憶錄以及勢必引來鎂光燈的公開露面。

The frenzy in New York is a reminder of the grievances that Harry has held for decades against the British press, which remains the primary market for paparazzi shots of him and Meghan. In 1997, his mother, Princess Diana, died in a car crash in Paris while fleeing photographers; Harry has blamed them for her death and expressed fears that history could repeat itself with his wife and family.

這場在紐約的脫序事件，令人想起哈利幾十年來對英國媒體的不滿，英國媒體仍是狗仔偷拍他和梅根的主要市場。1997年，他的母親黛安娜王妃在巴黎因為了逃避攝影狗仔而發生車禍香銷玉殞；哈利將母親的死歸咎於他們，並曾經表示害怕歷史會在他的妻子與家人身上重演。

“The example of what happened in New York suggests that the kind of police protection Harry wants in London is not going to be enough to protect him or his family,” said Ed Owens, a historian who has studied relations between the monarchy and the media. “He’s not engaging with this reality.”

「在紐約發生的例子顯示，哈利希望在倫敦擁有的那種警察護衛，並不足以保護他或他的家人」，研究王室與媒體關係的歷史學家歐文斯表示，「他沒有掌握現實狀況」。

In California, where they now live, Harry and Meghan employ private security guards who are licensed to carry guns. But they are not allowed to travel with armed guards in Britain, which is one reason Harry has asked for police protection, and has offered to pay for it himself. Lawyers for the Home Office argued in court that police officers should not be hired out to paying customers.

在哈利與梅根目前居住的加州，他們聘僱有權攜槍的私人保全警衛。但他們在英國不被允許帶著武裝保全出行，這也是哈利提議自掏腰包請求警察保護的原因之一。英國內政部律師在法庭上主張，員警不應受僱於付費顧客。

Harry has described the loss of his security detail as one of the most worrisome consequences of his bitter split from his family and his withdrawal from royal duties. In his memoir, “Spare,” he wrote that from childhood, he had never traveled without three armed bodyguards. During negotiations with palace officials over his new status, Harry said, he begged for the bodyguards to be left in place, even if he lost all the other royal perks.

據哈利描述，他和家族不歡而散並卸下王室職務，導致的最令人憂心後果之一就是失去他的保全小隊。在他的回憶錄《備胎》中，他寫道從童年以來，他出行一定會有三名武裝保鑣隨行。哈利表示，在與王室官員協商他的新身分時，他曾請求即使失去其他所有王室禮遇，保鑣也必須維持不變。

In the Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan,” the couple are depicted peering nervously out the windows of their SUV for photographers pursuing them, as they leave a parking garage and head to an event. The scene is set in Manhattan.

在網飛紀錄片《哈利王子與梅根》當中，這對夫妻被刻畫為離開停車庫前往一場活動途中，緊張地從自家休旅車窗向外查看追逐他們的攝影狗仔。場景設定在曼哈頓。

文／Mark Landler 譯／高詣軒