會考生活英語／【休閒篇】網紅咖啡

★ 單字

1. famous [ˈfeɪ.məs ] adj. 有名的（國中基礎1200字） 2. comment [ˈkɑː.ment ] n. 評論；留言（國中挑戰 800字）

★ 實用字詞

1. social media 社群媒體 2. Internet celebrity 網紅

The Coffee Shop Craze on Social Media.

社交媒體上的咖啡店熱潮。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

They love to／visit coffee shops／that look pretty and interesting.

他們愛／去咖啡廳／看起來漂亮又有趣。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Plus, it’s fun to discover new and cool places to hang out with friends!

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Based on the reading, who would most likely to go to these coffee shops?

(A) People who are coffee experts.

(B) People who like to share photos.

(C) People who are good at taking pictures.

2. What’s Internet celebrities’ purpose of taking photos?

(A) To get more famous.

(B) To make new friends.

(C) To sell coffee and make money.

3. According to the article, what can we refer to about the Internet celebrities?

(A) They make coffee shops stop selling food.

(B) They make coffee shops less crowded.

(C) They make coffee shops more special.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Plus,／it’s fun／to discover new and cool places／to hang out with friends!

此外，／很有趣／發現又新、又酷的地方／跟朋友出去玩！

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (A) 3. (C)