會考生活英語／【科技篇】生活大幫手
★ 單字
1. program [ˈproʊ.ɡræm] n. 程式；節目（國中基礎1200字）
2. design [dɪˈzaɪn ] v. n. 設計（國中挑戰800字）
★ 實用字詞
1. be eager to 渴望
2. feel free to ask me 隨時問我
A short introduction to ChatGPT.
一則ChatGPT 的簡短介紹。
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
I was designed／to help people／with all kinds of questions and tasks!
我被設計／來幫助人們／有各種問題和任務。
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
If you need me to answer questions, feel free to ask me.
考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型
1. Who created ChatGPT?
(A) Robots.
(B) Smart people.
(C) Office workers.
2. What is ChatGPT designed to do?
(A) Help people with questions.
(B) Teach people how to create robots.
(C) Make people understand each other.
3. Based on the article, which CAN’T ChatGPT do?
(A) Answer difficult questions.
(B) Check out books from the library.
(C) Understand people in more than one language.
解答：
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
If you need me／to answer questions,／feel free to ask me.
假如你需要我／回答問題／歡迎來問我。
考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型
1. (B) 2. (A) 3. (B)
