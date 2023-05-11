會考生活英語／【校園篇】校外教學
★ 單字
1. ride [raɪd ] n. 遊樂裝置 v. 騎；乘坐（國中基礎1200字）
2. excited [ ik’saitid] adj. 感到興奮的（國中基礎1200字）
★ 實用字詞
1. field trip 校外教學
2. amusement park 遊樂園
3. look forward to 期待
A few junior high school students are talking about their field trip.
幾個國中生正在討論校外教學。
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
And I’m a little／worried about／getting lost.
而且我有一點／擔心／迷路。
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
We’ll stick together and make sure we know where the meeting spot is.
考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型
1. What are the students talking about?
(A) A city.
(B) A trip.
(C) A restaurant.
2. What is Cindy looking forward to doing at the amusement park?
(A) Getting lost.
(B) Trying all kinds of food.
(C) Riding roller coasters and playing games.
3. Based on the reading, what can we refer to?
(A) They are excited about going to Hsinchu.
(B) They can’t wait to ride a bike and try the food there.
(C) They want to split up and explore the park on their own.
解答：
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
We’ll stick together／and make sure／we know／where the meeting spot is.
我們會待在一起／並且確保／我們知道／集合點在哪裡。
考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型
1. (B) 2. (C) 3. (A)
贊助廣告
udn討論區
- 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
- 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
- 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
- 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
FB留言