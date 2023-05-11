會考生活英語／【校園篇】校外教學

★ 單字

1. ride [raɪd ] n. 遊樂裝置 v. 騎；乘坐（國中基礎1200字） 2. excited [ ik’saitid] adj. 感到興奮的（國中基礎1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. field trip 校外教學 2. amusement park 遊樂園 3. look forward to 期待

A few junior high school students are talking about their field trip.

幾個國中生正在討論校外教學。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

And I’m a little／worried about／getting lost.

而且我有一點／擔心／迷路。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

We’ll stick together and make sure we know where the meeting spot is.

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What are the students talking about?

(A) A city.

(B) A trip.

(C) A restaurant.

2. What is Cindy looking forward to doing at the amusement park?

(A) Getting lost.

(B) Trying all kinds of food.

(C) Riding roller coasters and playing games.

3. Based on the reading, what can we refer to?

(A) They are excited about going to Hsinchu.

(B) They can’t wait to ride a bike and try the food there.

(C) They want to split up and explore the park on their own.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

We’ll stick together／and make sure／we know／where the meeting spot is.

我們會待在一起／並且確保／我們知道／集合點在哪裡。

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (C) 3. (A)