會考生活英語／【校園篇】言語霸凌

★ 單字

1. guess [ɡes] v. 猜（國中基礎1200字） 2. share [ʃer] v. 分享（國中基礎1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. speak ill of others (behind their backs) （在背後）說人壞話 2. be jealous of somebody 妒忌某人

Some students are talking about a gossip in a chatroom.

一些學生在聊天室裡討論一則八卦。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

They said／they saw Sally eating／between classes／all the time.

他們說／他們看到莎莉吃東西／下課期間／總是。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

And it’s not okay to judge someone’s looks.

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What is true about Sally?

(A) Sally is the biggest girl in class.

(B) Sally often shares something to eat at school.

(C) There is something wrong with Sally’s heart.

2. What can be inferred from the reading?

(A) Sally is a student.

(B) Sally was born in a rich family.

(C) Sally is jealous of her classmates.

3. What does Linda’s “You can say that again.” mean?

(A) I can’t hear you.

(B) It’s better not to say it.

(C) I totally agree with you.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

And／it’s not okay／to judge／someone’s looks.

而且／這樣不好／去評斷／別人的外表。

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (A) 3. (C)